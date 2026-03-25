Ram Navami 2026 Bhog: Offer these 5 special foods to Lord Ram for blessings and prosperity

New Delhi:

Ram Navami is one of those festivals that carries a quiet but deep sense of devotion. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, and every year, devotees observe it with rituals, prayers, and a certain emotional connect. The belief is simple. Worship on this day brings peace, stability, and a sense of balance in life.

As per the Hindu calendar, the Navami tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha will begin on March 26 at 11:48 am and continue till March 27 at 10:06 am. Since festivals are observed based on the Udaya Tithi, Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26 this year. Along with puja, offering bhog to Lord Ram is considered equally important. There are a few traditional items that are usually prepared for this.

Ram Navami 2026 bhog: What to offer Lord Ram

On this day, offerings are not random. There’s a certain meaning attached to each item. Most of them are simple, sattvic, and made at home.

1. Panchamrit prasad and its significance

Panchamrit holds a special place in rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and since Lord Ram is believed to be his incarnation, it is offered on this day as well.

It is prepared by mixing milk, curd, ghee, honey and Gangajal in equal quantities. One thing to keep in mind, Tulsi leaves are essential here. Without Tulsi, the offering is considered incomplete.

2. Sweet yellow rice as a traditional offering

Sweet rice, especially yellow in colour, is commonly prepared on Ram Navami. It’s made using rice, sugar, saffron, cardamom and dry fruits.

The yellow colour is often linked with auspiciousness and knowledge. Qualities that are associated with Lord Ram.

3. Dhaniya panjiri for Ram Navami bhog

Dhaniya panjiri is another offering that is considered quite important. It’s usually prepared at home, keeping things simple and pure.

The ingredients include powdered coriander seeds, ghee, sugar and dry fruits. There’s a belief that this is one of the offerings especially liked by Lord Ram.

4. Kheer and puri in Ram Navami rituals

Kheer, made with milk and rice, is often described as something close to nectar in scriptures. There’s also a connection here.

As per mythology, King Dasharath received kheer as prasad after performing the Putra Kameshti Yajna. Because of this, offering kheer on Ram Navami is considered highly auspicious. It is usually served along with puri.

5. Fruits as a simple and sacred bhog option

Offering fruits is also considered a good practice on this day. Seasonal fruits like apple, banana, orange, grapes, pomegranate or even sweet potato can be included.

There’s also a symbolic link. It is believed that Mata Shabari offered berries to Lord Ram with devotion. That gesture still holds meaning when it comes to simple offerings made with sincerity.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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