Noida skywalk connecting Sector-51, 52 metro stations opens after three years and several missed deadlines

Delhi-NCR’s first air-conditioned skywalk has been opened to the public in Noida, offering commuters a covered and more convenient link between the Sector 51 Aqua Line and Sector 52 Blue Line metro stations. The Noida Authority opened the facility on Friday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan without a formal inauguration.

More than 45,000 passengers reportedly used the skywalk on its first day. The facility is expected to provide significant relief to metro commuters, particularly during the monsoon, by allowing them to make the transfer between the two stations in around five minutes without having to navigate the busy roads outside.

Project faced multiple delays

Construction of the skywalk began in March 2023 and was initially expected to be completed within a year. However, the project faced several hurdles, including changes in its alignment and construction restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal during the winter season.

The structure was initially planned with a single-pillar support system. During excavation, however, an underground metro cable was discovered, forcing the authorities to redesign it with a two-column support system.

Another problem emerged when a beam was found obstructing the entry point at the Sector 51 station. The Noida Authority subsequently modified the design and extended the skywalk further.

Cost rose from Rs 25 crore to Rs 33 crore

The repeated design changes and technical challenges increased the project's cost from the original Rs 25 crore to around Rs 33 crore.

The project also missed around 10 deadlines during its construction. Apart from design changes, the discovery of the metro cable, the obstruction caused by the beam, NGT restrictions and other technical issues contributed to the delays.

460-metre AC skywalk with travelators

The L-shaped skywalk is around 460 metres long and six metres wide and has been equipped with air-conditioning and 10 travelators installed at intervals of about 50 metres. It also has CCTV cameras and fire-safety equipment for passenger security.

Before the skywalk opened, commuters travelling between the two metro stations had to use narrow and congested pedestrian routes, often negotiating traffic, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and roadside vendors.

Opened on trial basis

Noida Authority ACEO Vandana Tripathi said the skywalk had been opened on a trial basis after completing the necessary work.

She said the facility was opened without a formal inauguration so that commuters could start benefiting from it. Feedback from passengers and the technical team during the trial period will be used to identify and address any remaining issues before a formal inauguration is considered.

Tripathi said the skywalk would be particularly useful during the rainy season, while significantly reducing the time required for passengers to travel between the Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations.

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