Noida Police constable shot dead as criminal opens fire during arrest in Ghaziabad The incident occurred when a team came to arrest an accused in a case named Qadir, who was a resident of Nahal.

Ghaziabad:

A Noida Police team, which went to arrest a wanted accused named Qadir late on Sunday night in Ghaziabad, was attacked. During the operation, the criminal opened fire and pelted stones at the police. Constable Saurabh, who was part of the team, was shot and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The constable sustained a bullet injury to the head and was immediately taken to Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar, where he was declared dead. Several other policemen were also injured during the incident and have undergone medical examination.

The police team had gone to Qadir’s residence in Nahal village of Masuri, Ghaziabad, to arrest him. However, as soon as the raid started, the crowd turned hostile and began pelting stones at the officers.

What did the police say?

DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari says, "On May 25, information was received at Thana Masuri that a constable named Saurabh of Gautam Buddha Nagar was shot near the Nahal village. He was taken to the Hospital by his team, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The incident occurred when a team came to arrest an accused in a case named Qadir, who was a resident of Nahal. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections. Other legal action is being taken."

Qadir arrested

The accused Qadir has been arrested and was handed over to the local police. Qadir, who has a criminal record with 16 registered cases involving gangster activities, theft, robbery, and more, is a known history-sheeter at Thana Masuri.

(Input: Zubair Akhtar)

