UP: Gas leak triggers panic at Shahjahanpur district hospital, one patient dies amid chaos A gas leak from formalin fumes at Pt Ram Prasad Bismil Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, triggered panic on Saturday. Smoke reportedly emerged from the operation theatre, causing eye irritation and breathing difficulties among patients and attendants.

Shahjahanpur:

Panic broke out at the Pt Ram Prasad Bismil Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur on Saturday evening after a suspected gas leak from the operation theatre led to a sudden release of formalin fumes, a chemical commonly used for preservation in medical settings.

Around 4 pm, thick smoke was seen rising from the OT, causing discomfort to patients and attendants. Several people reported burning sensations in their eyes and difficulty in breathing, prompting an emergency evacuation of wards.

According to hospital staff, the fumes were likely caused by a leak of formalin gas, leading to a stampede-like situation inside the facility. One tuberculosis patient reportedly died due to shock during the chaos, a family member claimed.

Fire department teams arrived at the spot and carried out special spraying operations to neutralize the gas effect. Most people inside the hospital were seen wearing masks as a precaution. The hospital administration has since claimed the situation is under control, though the exact cause of the leak is still under investigation.

(With inputs from Ankit Gaurav)