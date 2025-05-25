Police officer dies after ACP office roof collapses in Ghaziabad during heavy storm and rain | Video The roof of the ACP office in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar area collapsed following heavy rain and a powerful storm.

Ghaziabad:

A 58-year-old sub-inspector lost his life after the roof of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office collapsed in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar area during severe storms and heavy rainfall in the early hours of Sunday, said officials.

The deceased officer, identified as Veerendra Mishra, was posted at the office in Ankur Vihar as the personal assistant to the ACP. Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi confirmed the incident.

Virendra Kumar Mishra was sleeping inside a room and was found buried under the debris.

Roof of ACP office collapses | VIDEO

The collapse went unnoticed until police personnel arrived at the office in the morning. They found Sub-Inspector Mishra trapped under the debris, pulled him out, and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said that his family in the Etawah district has been informed.

On the death of a police SI due to roof collapse, Ankur Vihar ACP Jay Kumar Singh said, "Today, on May 25, the office roof collapsed during the night due to storms and heavy rainfall. SI Virendra Mishra lost his life in the roof collapse accident. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. He was from Itawah. His family, residing in Delhi, was informed and reached here. Further action is underway."

Gusty winds and heavy rain lash Delhi-NCR

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds battered several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring regions on Sunday (May 25) night, following a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km per hour. The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar. Gusty winds associated with thunderstorms were reported over different parts of Delhi-NCR between 1:30 am and 3:00 am on May 25.

