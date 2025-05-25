Delhi rains lead to widespread waterlogging and traffic snarl, disrupt flight operations Several parts of the city witnessed severe waterlogging, leading to major traffic snarls during the early hours. Key stretches including Moti Bagh, Minto Road, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, and Chanakyapuri were submerged.

New Delhi:

A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain swept across Delhi overnight, bringing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat but also causing widespread disruption. The storm uprooted trees and electric poles, led to severe waterlogging in several areas, and disrupted flight operations.

The sudden change in weather brought a significant drop in temperature, with the minimum falling to 19.8 degrees Celsius, nearly 7 degrees below the seasonal average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), winds at Safdarjung gusted up to 82 km/h, and the station recorded 81.2 mm of rain in just six hours between 11:30 pm and 5:30 am.

Other rainfall figures from the city include 68.1 mm at Palam, 71 mm at Pusa, 48 mm in Mayur Vihar, 30 mm in Narela, and 29 mm at Delhi University.

Flight operations disrupted

Sources confirmed that 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to the bad weather. Waterlogging was also reported at Terminal 3, further adding to the chaos.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that around 180 flights were delayed and several were cancelled due to the storm.

Waterlogging, traffic snarls across city

A car and a bus were seen almost entirely underwater at an underpass in Delhi Cantonment. Videos from Minto Road also showed similar scenes, with submerged vehicles and flooded streets.

Strong winds and forecast

The IMD had issued a red alert on Saturday night, warning of an incoming thunderstorm from the west and northwest. Strong winds were recorded across the capital, including 72 km/h in Palam, 76 km/h in Pragati Maidan, 61 km/h in Jafarpur, and 50 km/h at IGNOU.

The storm also caused a sharp temperature drop between 1:15 am and 2:30 am. At Safdarjung, the temperature dropped from 31°C to 21°C. Similar declines were seen in other parts of the city: Palam (29°C to 22°C), Pusa (31.8°C to 20.5°C), Pragati Maidan (31.4°C to 21.3°C), and Lodhi Road (31°C to 22.3°C).

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C.