Osman Hadi, Bangladesh's anti-Sheikh Hasina protest youth leader, funeral draws crowds amid tight security Wrapped in the national flag, Sharif Osman Hadi's coffin landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday (December 19) via Biman Bangladesh Airlines, met by crowds of grieving supporters who lined the path to Dhaka University Central Mosque.

Bangladesh stands on edge as it prepares to bury youth activist and Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, gunned down in a brazen assassination that has ignited widespread unrest. The 2:00 pm funeral prayer at Manik Mia Avenue, south of the National Parliament, draws massive crowds under a blanket of tight security on Saturday (December 20), reflecting the deep divisions and fragile calm gripping Dhaka. Hadi's death, after a desperate airlift to Singapore, has sparked riots, vandalism, and accusations of conspiracy, casting a shadow over the interim government's push toward February elections.

Assassination that shook the nation

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year's student-led uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime, fell victim to masked gunmen on December 12. Campaigning for the upcoming February 12 polls in Dhaka's bustling Bijoynagar area, he was shot point-blank in the head while riding a rickshaw. Rushed to local hospitals, Hadi clung to life before an air ambulance whisked him to Singapore on December 15 for cutting-edge care. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on December 18 (Thursday), leaving behind a legacy as Inqilab Mancha's fiery convenor and election hopeful.

News of his passing late Thursday unleashed chaos overnight. Protests erupted across Dhaka and beyond, with activists hurling stones at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, torching newspaper offices like Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and vandalising Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. The violence underscored simmering tensions from the July Revolution, fueling demands for justice and accountability.

Funeral arrangements and strict security measures

Hadi's body, draped in the national flag, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Friday evening on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, greeted by throngs of mourning supporters lining the route to Dhaka University Central Mosque. Honoring family wishes, Inqilab Mancha opted for burial beside national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's grave at Manik Mia Avenue, skipping public viewing to curb unrest. "Pray for Hadi while maintaining peace," the group urged via social media.

Dhaka bristles with security: thousands of law enforcement officers cordon the Parliament complex, drones are banned, and attendees must shun bags or heavy items. Traffic halts from Khejur Bagan Crossing to the avenue, anticipating huge turnouts. Mourners already converged at Shahbagh Friday, swelling crowds at the site by Saturday morning. National flags fly at half-mast during this day of state mourning, a somber nod to Hadi's role in Bangladesh's turbulent transition.

Political firestorm and calls for accountability

The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, faces mounting pressure. As Hadi's coffin reached Dhaka amid fresh clashes, officials implored citizens to reject "fringe elements" stoking violence. Sixteen civil society groups- from Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee to University Teachers' Network- issued a scathing joint statement Friday, slamming the home adviser's failure to protect citizens from "ousted Awami League forces." They demanded his resignation, warning that a year post-uprising, public safety remains elusive.

(Image Source : AP (FILE) )People stage a protest over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the key leaders in the Bangladesh student uprising, in Dhaka.

Media bodies like Bangladesh's Editors' Council and Newspaper Owners' Association decried attacks on press outlets as assaults on freedom. BNP leader Khaleda Zia's party alleged a grand plot to derail elections, with Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blasting the riots at a late-night press conference: "A long-identified group is pushing Bangladesh toward chaos." Inqilab Mancha cadres, gathering for the procession, echo calls for calm yet vow to honor Hadi's fight for change.