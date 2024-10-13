Noida, Ghaziabad to face water shortage for 20 days until November 2 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The residents in Noida and Ghaziabad will have to face a water shortage for 20 days starting from Sunday (October 13). As per media reports, the UP Irrigation Department is going to halt the Ganga water supply as the annual maintenance work on the upper Ganga canal in Haridwar will be undertaken.

10 lakh people to get affected

The water supply disruption will affect around 10 lakh residents in Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Delta Colony and Vaishali. However, the UP Jal Nigam and the Ghaziabad Development Authority have announced that alternative arrangements have been made but the water will be available in the mornings and the pressure during that time will be low. The Ganga Canal maintenance will continue and thus it will be closed till November 2.

Check affected areas

Areas including Abhay Khand, Gyan Khand, Nyay Khand and Vasundhara sectors 7,8,9 and 10. Moreover, Vaishali sectors 5,7 and 9 and Kaushambi will be most affected. Given the prolonged disruptions, residents are advised to conserve water and use it wisely. Additionally, efforts must be made to procure water from alternative sources.

