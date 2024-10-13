UP: Notorious criminal carrying Rs 1.5 lakh bounty shot dead in police encounter in Bulandshahr

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Notorious criminal carrying Rs 1.5 lakh bounty killed in police encounter

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (October 13) reported the death of notorious criminal Rajesh in a police encounter in Bulandshahr. According to the information released, Rajesh, who had a bounty of over Rs 1.5 lakh on his head, was killed in a joint operation by the SWAT team, SOG, and Aahar police in a rural police station area.

Notably, Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar provided details about the deceased, stating that Rajesh had more than 50 criminal cases registered against him.

He said, "A reward of Rs 1 lakh from Bulandshahr and Rs 50,000 from Aligarh had been announced on Rajesh. The cases registered against him include robbery, dacoity, gangster activities, attempted murder, and crimes against women."

It is pertinent to note that the operation was led by CO Anupshahr Girja Shankar Tripathi, following a tip-off from an informer.

(With inputs from Varun Sharma)

