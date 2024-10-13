Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP: Notorious criminal carrying Rs 1.5 lakh bounty shot dead in police encounter in Bulandshahr

UP: Notorious criminal carrying Rs 1.5 lakh bounty shot dead in police encounter in Bulandshahr

Rajesh had over 50 criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, and attempt to murder, registered against him.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Bulandshahr Published on: October 13, 2024 11:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh News
Image Source : INDIA TV Notorious criminal carrying Rs 1.5 lakh bounty killed in police encounter

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (October 13) reported the death of notorious criminal Rajesh in a police encounter in Bulandshahr. According to the information released, Rajesh, who had a bounty of over Rs 1.5 lakh on his head, was killed in a joint operation by the SWAT team, SOG, and Aahar police in a rural police station area.

Notably, Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar provided details about the deceased, stating that Rajesh had more than 50 criminal cases registered against him.

He said, "A reward of Rs 1 lakh from Bulandshahr and Rs 50,000 from Aligarh had been announced on Rajesh. The cases registered against him include robbery, dacoity, gangster activities, attempted murder, and crimes against women."

It is pertinent to note that the operation was led by CO Anupshahr Girja Shankar Tripathi, following a tip-off from an informer.

(With inputs from Varun Sharma)

READ MORE | Fire breaks out in Noida: One dead, three hospitalised after blaze fueled by firecrackers, gas cylinders

READ MORE | UP woman hires contract killer to murder her teenage daughter, gets killed herself

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement