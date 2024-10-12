Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP woman hires contract killer to murder her teenage daughter, gets killed herself.

In a shocking revelation in the case of a woman's murder which took place six days ago, the woman herself became victim of the murder plot she had allegedly devised to kill her daughter, police said.

The daughter, in collusion with her lover, allegedly killed her mother Alka (36), police added. The daughter allegedly eloped with her lover a few days ago, which led Alka to plot her murder.

"The investigation revealed that Alka was furious with her daughter for her misconduct and elopement, leading her to plot her daughter's murder through a hired killer.

The hired killer, unknown to Alka, was another lover of her daughter. Together, they strangled Alka to death and disposed of her body in a millet field," Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jasrathpur police station Om Prakash Singh said.

About eight months ago, Alka's daughter eloped with her lover Akhilesh, following which the mother filed a police complaint, resulting in his imprisonment.

Akhilesh was released from jail two months ago, after which Alka sent her daughter to her maternal home in Farrukhabad, as per police.

There, the daughter entered in relationship with Subhash, who was released from jail after serving a 10-year sentence for rape, police said. Alka, unaware that Subhash was her daughter's second lover, allegedly hired him to kill her daughter. As part of this conspiracy, Alka brought her daughter back from her maternal home on September 27 and handed her over to Subhash, police added.

Subhash took her to his friend's place in Agra and sent fake photographs of her 'murder' to Alka. When Alka didn't believe him, he called her to Agra, where all three reunited.

The daughter allegedly convinced her lover to kill Alka and promised to marry him. Subhash agreed, and together, they allegedly strangled Alka, said the SHO. Subhash has been arrested, police said.