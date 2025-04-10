Lessons from Golf, playing alongside older guys and an IPL promise - the Priyansh Arya story It's not often that youngsters deliver on their promise straight away, especially when it comes to a beast like the IPL but the 24-year-old Priyansh Arya has done so, in just his fourth game for the Punjab Kings and his coach Sanjay Bhardwaj couldn't be happier.

"He played the game, would have slept at 1-2 at night and was talking to the coach at 7 in the morning. I don't think anything can be bigger than this for a coach," said a proud Sanjay Bhardwaj, Priyansh Arya's coach from LB Shastri Club in Delhi and now in Bhopal, after his disciple's breathtaking ton in just his fourth match in the IPL, playing for the Punjab Kings. Bhardwaj was feeling giddy but very little surprised because he always knew the southpaw had the potential and the talent to conquer high seas.

Arya said in the media roundtable on Thursday that captain Shreyas Iyer had told him before the start of the tournament that he would get all 14 games and the confidence was visible despite getting knocked by Jofra Archer on the first ball in the previous game. So what did the 24-year-old do? Park Khaleel Ahmed's first delivery of the match for a six over point. Such is Arya's ability that Bhardwaj chose to play him alongside the academy students in the age group older than him.

"When he was 12 or 13, it was one of our U-14 tournaments and he made it one-sided for his team. He was one of the five players at that time, whom I provided for beds and everything," Bhardwaj would say of Arya's potential.

"Be it Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand, or Nitish Rana or Priyansh or guys younger than him, this is my process of developing the budding cricketers. Let them play alongside the players of the older age group because if a 16-year-old is playing with those 12-13-year-olds, he will easily dominate them. This is why many of them play older guys with players of age group younger than them, which is wrong, Bhardwaj added.

This has been Bhardwaj's mantra for every player, let alone Arya. What he saw during that U14 tournament was a young left-hander just going after bowlers non-stop. A 93-run knock in the selection trial earned Arya a spot in Delhi's U-19 team after Bhardwaj was left impressed with his shot-making in the tournaments organised by him through the length and breadth of the country.

Sure, the six sixes in the Delhi Premier League was his watershed moment, playing for the eventual finalists South Delhi Superstarz but those scores in the Cooch Behar Trophy (271), the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he finally got his break for the senior Delhi team. Arya was expecting to get a few bids his way last year too but he made sure the selection door wasn't even there after the DPL he had, followed by remarkably in SMAT.

The age restrictions and application timing issue didn't let Arya be part of the U19 World Cup but Bhardwaj understood that not getting selected for the junior World Cup wasn't the be-all and end-all of it.

"I just told him that even Gautam Gambhir wasn't selected when Mohammad Kaif was the highest run-getter and played in the 2000 U19 World Cup. But then he went on to play the 2007 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup and was the highest run-getter. I understand U19 World Cup is a big tournament but this was not the end. This has happened with one of the senior guys in the club. Take Unmukt's example, who won the U19 World Cup but poor lad couldn't play for India. So, I just said, playing the U19 World Cup wouldn't mean that you'd make it big at the highest level and vice-versa and both the examples were in front of him," Bhardwaj said of his advice to Arya on the selection debacle.

Fast forward five years later, Arya is auditioning for a spot currently occupied by the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as far as the national team is concerned. The India cap is still a bit far for the Ashok Vihar lad but the competition is heavy and chaotic, especially at the top with at least four players being there for one spot. But Bhardwaj knows that if someone is good, competition is the least of their concerns.

"Aap dekhein, Sachin Tendulkar aur Virender Sehwag opener the toh Gautam Gambhir kabhi aa hi nahi paate," says Bhardwaj. "I just tell my students that your competition is with yourself and nobody else. I always give the example of a golfer, whose only competition is with him and not any opponent.

"Take Yashasvi Jaiswal's example, Varun Chakravarthy took his place in the Champions Trophy. So, ups and downs are part of life, you keep giving your best and no one will be able to stop you. Your performance should be good enough to take care of everything else," Bhardwaj added.

The real challenge for Arya begins now. The century has come in just the fourth match and there is practically the whole season remaining. Bhardwaj, who was on call with Arya morning after the game, said that the batter himself treated the century as history and looked forward to the next games while being very positive. More than Arya himself, Bhardwaj was really positive and even threw a challenge.

"They have played four matches right? 10 more are left. In these 10 matches, you can write it down, Priyansh will score fifty-plus in at least six matches. We'll talk then. I am saying this on record," Bhardwaj signed off. Well, that's a big promise but if Arya lives up to it, Punjab Kings are going to damage some teams and bowling attacks.