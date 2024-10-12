Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Fire breaks out in Noida: One dead, three hospitalised after blaze fueled by firecrackers, gas cylinders

A devastating fire broke out in a house in Noida’s Sector 27, claiming the life of one woman and leaving three others hospitalized. The fire started from an electrical board and quickly spread due to firecrackers and a gas cylinder explosion. Authorities controlled the blaze, but the entire floor was gutted.

Fire incident in claims one life

A severe fire erupted in a house in Sector 27, Noida, on Friday night, resulting in the tragic death of Shweta Singh, who was trapped on the second floor. Her cousin Namrata Singh is receiving treatment in the hospital. The fire gutted the entire floor before the fire brigade, with three fire engines, managed to bring the flames under control.

Cause of fire

According to the police, the fire initially started in an electrical board. It quickly spread when firecrackers stored in the house ignited, causing the blaze to intensify and engulf the entire floor. Though the firecrackers were minimal, they played a key role in spreading the fire.

Two women found unconscious amid blaze

Rescue operations revealed that two women residing on the second floor had fallen unconscious due to the thick smoke. They were promptly rushed to the hospital, where their condition is now stable.

Official statement

DCP Ram Badan Singh reported that the fire department and local police rushed to the scene after receiving an alert about a cylinder explosion. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread across the four-story building. Firefighters worked to contain the flames and rescue the trapped individuals.

Two residents jumped and ran away

Rekha Devi, who lives on the first floor, shared that she got a call from her son about the fire which started from the electricity board. After jumping from the first floor, she managed to escape with her son. Both are safe as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

