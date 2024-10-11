Noida: Student injured in firing after clashes outside Amity University, probe on | VIDEO

Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Noida news: The injured student is in a critical condition and his treatment is underway at Kailash Hospital in Noida.

Reported By : Sanjay Sah Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Noida
Updated on: October 11, 2024 20:00 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Noida: Student injured in firing outside Amity University campus.

Noida news: A firing incident took place between two groups outside the Amity University campus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today (October 11). A student was injured due to a bullet injury as clashes broke out between two groups on Friday evening.

As per details, Sector-126 police station in Noida received information about the firing near the red light of Sector-125. On reaching the spot, it was found that Gaurish Bhati, son of Narendra Bhati, resident of Salarpur, was shot and has been admitted to the Kailash Hospital. 

The victim's side has filed a police complaint in this regard. The student is in a critical condition and his treatment is underway. Police officials were present on the spot and started an investigation into the case.

Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Noida said, "Under Police Station 126, at around 4:00 pm, the police got information that a scuffle broke out between some boys near the red light of Sector 125. When the SHO of police station 126 reached there and investigated, it was found that a boy named Gaurish has been shot and is taken to a hospital. It was found out that there was a scuffle between two groups yesterday and there was some argument between them. Today one party called the other for compromise and when it did not work out, they fought again. A boy named Prithvi Awana fired a bullet in which a boy named Gaurish was shot. He has been admitted. A written complaint has been given and a case is being registered. Teams have been dispatched. Soon they will be arrested and strict action will be taken."

