Who is Krishna Mohan, Ram Temple Trust's interim general secretary set to replace Champat Rai?

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday appointed Krishna Mohan as its interim general secretary amid allegations of theft at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The development comes after the trust held a crucial meeting and accepted the resignation of general secretary Champat Rai.

Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya after the over two-hour long meeting, trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said the trust is 'deeply hurt' by the allegations of theft, calling for action against the guilty. He also said the trust will meet against on July 22 to discuss the finds of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government earlier.

"We wish to state unequivocally that theft is theft, and the SIT is currently investigating the matter; that is the administration's responsibility," Giri said. "We, too, strongly urge that the perpetrators be apprehended -- including any accomplices who may still be in hiding -- and that they receive the punishment they deserve for their crime; we are firm on this point."

Who is Krishna Mohan?

A former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Mohan is a senior member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who also served as the organisation's regional chief for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The 73-year-old is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and he was appointed as a permanent member of the trust in September last year after the death of trustee Kameshwar Chaupal. It was a unanimous decision the trust members to induct him.

Other the years, Mohan has had been associated with social work. As the trust's interim general secretary, he will oversee its everyday functioning till a permanent appointment is made for the post.

What did Krishna Mohan say?

Following his appointment as the interim general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, Mohan said everyone is 'deeply pained' with what has happened, but assured that appropriate action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty. He further said he will do everything possible to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Acknowledging that the theft has tarnished the trust's image, Mohan said he will take every possible step to 'dispel this negative perception'. Though he accepted that there are certain shortcomings in the trust's management that were 'exploited' by some people.

"I have been entrusted with the responsibility of discharging the duties of General Secretary in an acting capacity until a new General Secretary is appointed. Anyone found guilty in this matter, we will insist and remain firm in our insistence that they receive appropriate punishment in accordance with justice," he said.

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