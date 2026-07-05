Ram Temple Trust treasurer says audit system transparent, backs SIT probe amid allegations of theft

Ayodhya:

While the probe continues into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said on Sunday that the trust's financial systems are transparent, while backing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its investigation.

In a public statement, Giri said the allegations of theft have hurt the sentiments of Lord Ram's devotees, describing them as "deeply painful". He said those responsible for this should be brought to justice, and the guilty should not be spared.

Rejecting any financial irregularities on his part, Giri said he never sought the post of treasurer and has always considered it a privilege to serve Lord Ram. He added that he has never claimed any travel expenses from the trust for his visits to Ayodhya.

"Since I became a trustee till now, I have never accepted any cash or gift from any person for the temple. There are, however, two exceptions," Giri said. "One, my late aged elderly sister donated Rs 11,000, while Two, Shrimati Neelam Gonhe Ji donated a kilogram of silver brick in Pune. Receipts for both these donations were immediately sent to them. Except for these two, I never took any cash or gift from anybody, except in cheques for the temple."

"All expenses incurred on behalf of Ram Mandir are made directly through bank. I am not the authorized signatory. My signature is not used there. We do not have any cheque book. Payment are never made in cash and are always done through direct bank transfer," he added.

The trust's treasurer said the allegations of theft are a matter of investigation, as he called them a "grave sin". In his statement, he said the probe must be impartial, while adding that he trusts the SIT and the police. He further appealed to people that they should have full trust in the investigation and judicial system.

Calling himself a devotee of Lord Ram, Giri said he stands with the truth and "abides by righteousness". He urged the police to catch the guilty and give "the severest punishment" to them.

"With folded hands, I appeal to all highly respected members of the Nyas (Trust) to ensure a foolproof system in future so that extreme caution and vigilance is exercised," Giri said. "By taking opinion from experts, a management system be put in place, which can ensure flawless inspection and full transparency in counting of money collection from donation boxes. Each and every paisa donated in whatsoever form by devotees of Prabhu Shri Ram must be accounted for."

"I believe, with the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ram, the clouds of doubts will clear and the darkness of crime will vanish. Our future endeavor will be to make Ram Lalla Mandir the most ideal temple in the world. Let the devotion for Lord Shri Ram flow uninterrupted and let us perform the sadhana to bring Ram Rajya. Bhagwan Shri Ram will not allow any effort to tarnish the image of Sanatan Dharma and Ram Mandir to succeed," he added.