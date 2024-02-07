KFC allowed to establish outlets in Ayodhya but with THIS condition: Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The image has been used for representative purposes only

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the American fast-food chain, is allowed to open their outlets in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya but can only sell vegetarian items in the restricted zone, as per the district administration. Notably, KFC's renowned non-vegetarian products can still be enjoyed outside the restricted area, where the sale of liquor is also prohibited.

The Ayodhya administration's decision to ban the sale of liquor and non-vegetarian items along the Panch Kosi Marg, a 15-kilometer pilgrimage circuit surrounding the Ram Temple area, underscores the reverence and sanctity attributed to the Ram Temple vicinity.

Where is KFC's branch in Ayodhya?

Ayodhya has experienced a surge in visitors following the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. As a result, numerous eateries have emerged to cater to the devotees. Currently, KFC's branch in Ayodhya is situated along the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. Other popular chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut have also adjusted their menus to offer solely vegetarian options.

Turning Ayodhya into a world-class city

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, authorities have now set their eyes on the next phase of Ayodhya's redevelopment with a top official asserting that the vision for the town is to make it a "world-class city" with "heritage at its heart".

Speaking to the media, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said the broad targets that were set by the administration for the holy city for the January 22 event have been "achieved". "The four road corridors, beautification of the entire city, creation of public amenities, multi-level parking facilities, dormitories, toilet blocks, upgradation of restaurants by speaking to all stakeholders. All those things have been taken care of," he added.

Ram Path, Dharm Path in Ayodhya

These corridors include the four-lane 13-km Ram Path and about two-km Dharm Path adorned with 40 Surya Stambhs -- the showpiece streets of Ayodhya -- and Bhakti Path and Ramjanmabhoomi Path, for which the government had to undertake a massive demolition exercise before the beginning of construction work.

The road-widening exercise along the main road, now called Ram Path -- running from Sahadatganj in Faizabad town to Naya Ghat Chouraha in Ayodhya -- took about a year-long time and was completed this January.

The project affected about 3,100 properties, including over 2,200 shops, and very old houses and other structures, which were either partially or fully demolished, as per official data. Some of these buildings had ornamental facades, and the administration had to face resistance from owners or occupants of many of these properties.

