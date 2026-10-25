Jhansi school clerk arrested for raping, blackmailing 16-year-old student, probe on

Jhansi:

A private school employee was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Saturday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 16-year-old student, police said on October 24. According to the police, the case came to light after the victim's elder sister lodged a complaint at the Raksa police station. She alleged that her younger sister, who studies at a private school, had been harassed for some time by a man working there as a clerk.

The accused allegedly lured the teenager and took her to Orchha in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where he raped her, according to the complaint.

Accused allegedly blackmailed student using objectionable videos

The complaint further alleged that the accused created objectionable photographs and videos of the student and used them to blackmail her.

Distressed by the alleged harassment and blackmail, the teenager attempted suicide on Sunday, police said. The incident reportedly prompted her family to look into the matter, following which the allegations came to light.

Accused arrested under POCSO Act

Raksa police station SHO Uday Pratap Singh said that the accused, identified as 26-year-old Surendra Pal, had been arrested based on the complaint.

He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to judicial custody, the police officer said.

A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway, police added.

Separate rape case reported in Bihar's Begusarai

In a separate incident in Bihar's Begusarai, a young woman was allegedly raped and assaulted inside a hotel room, with a video showing the assault reportedly recorded and circulated.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on the morning of September 27 at a hotel along the National Highway in the Nagar police station area. The woman alleged that a man known to her took her to the hotel on a motorcycle before handing her over to another youth, who allegedly took her into a room and assaulted her.

The complaint further alleged that the accused locked the woman inside the room, beat her with shoes and slippers, and assaulted her with kicks and punches before raping her. A video showing the woman being beaten reportedly surfaced in connection with the case.

Nagar police station SHO Satish Kumar Himanshu said the woman had approached the police and that the process of registering an FIR was underway. Police were making efforts to arrest the accused, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Woman raped after being taken to hotel in Begusarai, accused filmed assault