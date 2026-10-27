UP MLC Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP eyes clean sweep, SP targets comeback; counting underway

In what many would consider a semifinal ahead of assembly polls likely to be held in February or March next year, the results of the legislative council elections in Uttar Pradesh will be declared on Tuesday. Voters cast ballots for the 11 seats on October 23, with turnout at 55.24 per cent.

Of the 11 seats, five are graduates' constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi, while six are teachers' constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Faizabad, and Bareilly-Moradabad.

Friday's polling, however, witnessed some violence. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) clashed in Gorakhpur, accusing each other of attempting to influence the polling process.

Repolling was also recommended at three booths in Agra over alleged irregularities.

The BJP has six of the 11 outgoing members, while three belong to the SP. The ruling party is confident of winning all 11 seats, and has cited the work done by the Modi and Yogi governments.

On the contrary, the SP is looking to make a comeback in the state after a decade, and is hoping to deliver a setback to the ruling party by winning as many seats in the MLC elections. Any gain would be a morale booster for the party, but if the results are not in its favour, then it would be a setback for it.

Click here to read more about MLC election results in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar.