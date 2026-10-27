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UP MLC Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP eyes clean sweep, SP targets comeback; counting underway

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026 Updates: The results will be declared for 11 seats of legislative council in Uttar Pradesh. This election have been described as a semifinal ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates/ AI-generated image
Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates/ AI-generated image Image Source : India TV

In what many would consider a semifinal ahead of assembly polls likely to be held in February or March next year, the results of the legislative council elections in Uttar Pradesh will be declared on Tuesday. Voters cast ballots for the 11 seats on October 23, with turnout at 55.24 per cent. 

Of the 11 seats, five are graduates' constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi, while six are teachers' constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Faizabad, and Bareilly-Moradabad.

Friday's polling, however, witnessed some violence. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) clashed in Gorakhpur, accusing each other of attempting to influence the polling process.

Repolling was also recommended at three booths in Agra over alleged irregularities.

The BJP has six of the 11 outgoing members, while three belong to the SP. The ruling party is confident of winning all 11 seats, and has cited the work done by the Modi and Yogi governments.

On the contrary, the SP is looking to make a comeback in the state after a decade, and is hoping to deliver a setback to the ruling party by winning as many seats in the MLC elections. Any gain would be a morale booster for the party, but if the results are not in its favour, then it would be a setback for it.

Click here to read more about MLC election results in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar.

Live updates :Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026

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  • 8:52 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP candidate says will win

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Awanish Kumar Singh, who is party's candidate in the Lucknow graduate's constituency, is confident of his victory in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council election.

    "The way all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have facilitated the voting process today, with such a massive turnout, is remarkable. A huge number of ballots are set to be cast in favor of the BJP. With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of Hanuman ji we will secure victory," he told news agency ANI.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Samajwadi Party candidates will win: Party leader

    Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sushil Kumar, who is party's Lucknow teachers' constituency candidate, has urged the administration to uphold the integrity and impartiality of the election process. He also hoped that the party candidates would win big in the MLC elections.

    "It must be ensured that no external pressure, whether from the government or any other entity, is allowed to influence the proceedings. This is their constitutional duty. If they fulfill this constitutional obligation, then the Samajwadi Party candidates will undoubtedly emerge victorious," he told news agency ANI.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Gorakhpur

    The security has been tightened around the counting centre in Gorakhpur to declare the results for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh, with multi-layered barricading and deployment of police.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Counting begins!

    The counting of votes have begun. The initial trends would be out shortly. These elections are a crucial test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the assembly elections slated for early next year.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly

    The counting of votes to declare the Uttar Pradesh legislative council election results will begin shortly. In Uttar Pradesh, the polling was held on 11 seats on Friday: five are graduates' and six teachers' constituencies.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes to declare the results for the legislative council elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin at 8 am. The polling here was held on 11 seats, five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies, on Friday.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: UP Cabinet meeting at 11 am

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair a cabinet meeting at 11 am on Tuesday.

    With inputs from Vishal Singh.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the highest turnout among graduates' constituency seats?

    Among the graduates' constituencies, Agra witnessed the highest voter turnout at 51 per cent, followed by Allahabad-Jhansi (41.40 per cent), Varanasi (41.01 per cent), Meerut (39.81 per cent) and Lucknow (38.02 per cent).

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the highest turnout among teachers' constituency seats?

    The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency recorded the highest turnout at 79.01 per cent, followed by the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers' constituency at 73.69 per cent. The Varanasi teachers' constituency recorded a turnout of 68.21 per cent, followed by the Agra teachers' constituency (63.84 per cent), Meerut teachers' constituency (60.80 per cent), and Lucknow teachers' constituency (50.92 per cent).

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Where was the polling here?

    The five graduate constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six teachers' constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the voter turnout?

    The voter turnout in the 11 seats combined was 55.24 per cent. The elections are using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When was polling held?

    The polling for the MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh was held on Friday (October 23). The polling was held on 11 graduate and teachers' constituencies.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Can SP make a comeback?

    For Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), the polling on 11 seats of MLC elections would provide a stage to make a comeback and test the party's organisational strength for the 2027 assembly elections. Of the 11 outgoing members, the SP has three.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will BJP sweep MLC elections?

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to sweep the MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh, which has been described as a semifinal ahead of the 2027 battle in the state. The polling here was held on 11 seats, and the ruling party has six members.

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