'We are winning without him': Akhilesh Yadav rules out alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad ahead of UP polls

Lucknow:

Preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have intensified, with political parties stepping up their campaigns as discussions over alliances and seat-sharing continue. Amid this political activity, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (October 27) ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and took an apparent dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

'We are winning without him': Akhilesh Yadav

Responding to the possibility of an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad, Yadav dismissed the prospect, asserting that the SP could win without his support. "Why would there be an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad? We are winning even without him," he said.

He also appeared to target Owaisi without naming him directly, using a kite metaphor to suggest that some political players rise only with support from behind the scenes. Yadav indicated that the extent of their political influence depended on how much backing they received.

"Who holds the string? A kite only flies as high as the slack given to it. If the string runs out, the game is over. The truth is, the more slack provided from behind, the higher the kite will soar," Yadav said.

The SP chief further asserted that the electoral contest this time would not be an 80-20 fight but a 90-10 contest, with the 90 per cent representing those who feel aggrieved.

Chandrashekhar had offered alliance

On Monday, Chandrashekhar had offered to form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav. Azad said that if the BJP was to be defeated, the Samajwadi Party chief would have to take everyone along and ensure that all parties received their due share.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Owaisi had also targeted Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that the SP chief considers anyone who speaks about the rights of Muslims his enemy.

Owaisi claimed that when the Muzaffarnagar riots took place, Akhilesh had 47 Muslim MLAs, but none of them came forward to address the concerns of the Muslim community. He alleged that Akhilesh remained in Saifai watching dance performances while the riots unfolded.

Owaisi further alleged that Akhilesh viewed every bearded man wearing a cap as Ravana. He also claimed that whenever he raised issues concerning the rights of Muslims, Akhilesh accused him of being an agent of the BJP.

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