Six-member SIT formed to probe Guwahati hotel firing that left five dead

Guwahati:

Assam Police have constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a deadly shooting at a hotel in Guwahati that left five people dead and another injured. The team was formed on Tuesday, a day after the incident at Hotel Bilas Inn, as investigators moved to establish the sequence of events and examine the circumstances that led to the shooting. According to an official statement, Guwahati Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain will lead the SIT. The team has been tasked with conducting a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.

The shooting happened around 9 pm on Monday at Hotel Bilas Inn on the arterial GS Road, about 2 km from the Assam Police headquarters, following a dispute between the owner of the property and its leaseholder.

Who are the members of the SIT?

Apart from Jain, the investigation team includes DCP (Central) Shambhavi Mishra, DCP (Crime) Debajit Nath and ADCP (Central) Viku Achumi. Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan, the officer-in-charge of Paltan Bazar police station, and Sub-Inspector Abinash Das, who is also attached to the same police precinct, are the other members. The police statement said the SIT was formed "in view of the gravity of the incident" to ensure a thorough, scientific and expeditious investigation.

Five killed in shooting over property dispute

The shooting took place on Monday night at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Bora Service area. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between the property's owners and its leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi.

Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed in the firing, while another person sustained injuries. The incident has prompted a detailed police investigation into the dispute and the events that preceded the shooting.

Leaseholder arrested, licensed pistol seized

Police arrested Gogoi soon after the incident. According to the police, a licensed pistol allegedly used in the shooting was recovered from him. The SIT will investigate the circumstances surrounding the firing and establish the sequence of events that led to the deaths. Further details about the injured person's condition and the identities of all the victims were not provided in the available information.

(With inputs from PTI)

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