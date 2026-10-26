Yogi Adityanath calls Akhilesh Yadav 'pro-rioters', Owaisi accuses him of using Muslims as vote bank

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav faced attacks from two different political fronts on Monday, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing him of being sympathetic to rioters and infiltrators, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that he treats Muslims as a vote bank. The political confrontation also intensified after Bhim Army chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad called on Akhilesh to include his party in any alliance aimed at defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While CM Yogi accused the SP of being anti-Hindu and protecting those involved in riots, Akhilesh challenged the Chief Minister to explain whom he considers an infiltrator. Meanwhile, Owaisi accused the SP chief of seeking Muslim votes without ensuring a meaningful share of power for the community. Chandrashekhar also demanded a respectable share of seats for his party, warning that Akhilesh would be responsible if opposition votes were divided.

Yogi accuses SP of being sympathetic to rioters

Yogi Adityanath was in Kanpur on Monday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 441 crore in Bithoor. Referring to the town's religious significance, the Chief Minister highlighted the BJP government's work to preserve India's cultural heritage and religious sites.

He cited the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the transformation of Kashi, along with development work at religious destinations such as Mathura, Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya and Prayagraj. The Chief Minister then targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing both of being anti-Hindu.

Taking aim specifically at the SP, he alleged that the party had a soft corner for rioters and had failed to act against those responsible for communal violence during its tenure. CM Yogi claimed that riots were frequent under previous SP governments, alleging that the administration remained silent and that those involved were later honoured at the Chief Minister's residence. He referred to the riots in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Mathura while contrasting the situation under the previous government with the current law-and-order scenario in Uttar Pradesh.

He also took a swipe at Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi, referring to them as "Chhote Miyan-Bade Miyan". CM Yogi alleged that Akhilesh's opposition to the removal of infiltrators stemmed from his concern for vote-bank politics. The Chief Minister further accused the SP chief of opposing efforts to identify infiltrators and claimed that the party was attempting to create political divisions over the issue.

Akhilesh questions Yogi's definition of infiltrators

Akhilesh Yadav responded to the Chief Minister's remarks in Lucknow, turning the accusation of infiltration towards alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls. The SP chief alleged that the BJP was facilitating the inclusion of fake voters in the state's voter lists in collusion with the Election Commission. He presented what he described as evidence of large-scale discrepancies in the rolls.

According to Akhilesh, the party's examination of the voter lists found 420 entries under the name Sunita, listed as the wife of a person named Rajesh, while more than 2,300 voters were registered under the same name. He also cited 315 entries under the name Rajkumari, listed as the wife of Rajkumar.

Akhilesh also asked CM Yogi to explain the alleged discrepancies and clarify whom the BJP considers an infiltrator. He accused the ruling party of labelling genuine voters as infiltrators while allowing irregularities in electoral rolls. The SP chief alleged that the BJP was using the issue of infiltration to divert attention from what he described as manipulation of voter lists.

Election Commission responds to voter list allegations

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer responded to Akhilesh's allegations, saying that multiple voters in different areas could share the same name. Members of the same family could also have similar names, the official said, adding that identical names alone were not sufficient grounds to establish duplication in electoral rolls.

CM Yogi also hit back at Akhilesh, accusing him of making false claims and misleading people in the hope of returning to power. The Chief Minister said the SP chief had once become Chief Minister by fortune but had failed to gain wisdom, adding that he would not return to power.

Owaisi accuses Akhilesh of treating Muslims as a vote bank

The political confrontation widened after Akhilesh Yadav compared Asaduddin Owaisi to Ravana during a rally in Rampur. Owaisi responded in Muzaffarnagar, invoking the communal riots that took place during the SP government's tenure.

Owaisi claimed that when the Muzaffarnagar riots occurred, Akhilesh had 47 Muslim MLAs but failed to address the concerns of the Muslim community. He alleged that the SP chief remained in Saifai watching dance performances while Muslims were affected by the violence.

The AIMIM chief accused Akhilesh of treating Muslim leaders who raise community-related concerns as political opponents. He also alleged that the SP chief labels him a BJP agent or a member of the BJP's "B-team" whenever he speaks about Muslim rights.

Owaisi claimed that the SP relies on fear of the BJP to secure Muslim votes, while political benefits go to members of Akhilesh's family. He said Muslims should no longer be expected to limit their role to helping political parties win elections. Using the term "Abdul" as a reference to Muslim voters, Owaisi said the community would no longer merely lay out the carpet for political leaders but would demand a place at the decision-making table.

OP Rajbhar backs Owaisi, challenges Akhilesh on Muslim leadership

Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar also backed Owaisi's criticism of Akhilesh. Speaking ahead of a major rally in Azamgarh, Rajbhar said Owaisi had a point and alleged that Akhilesh was neither a genuine supporter of Muslims nor of backward communities. Rajbhar challenged the SP chief to declare whether he would appoint a Muslim as Chief Minister if his party returned to power.

Imran Masood says Congress is there to represent Muslims

Congress MP Imran Masood also entered the debate over Muslim representation. He said Owaisi should not portray Muslims as a community left without political support, asserting that the Congress was present to represent and look after their interests.

Chandrashekhar Azad seeks a place in the opposition alliance

The political pressure on Akhilesh Yadav increased further after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad called for a broader opposition alliance against the BJP. Azad said Akhilesh would have to bring all parties together and ensure that each received its due share if the opposition wanted to defeat the BJP. He demanded a respectable number of seats for the Bhim Army, warning that Akhilesh would be responsible for any division of opposition votes if his party was not accommodated. His demand has added to the questions surrounding opposition unity and seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh, with Owaisi and Chandrashekhar both seeking a larger role in any alliance led by the SP.

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