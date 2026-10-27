Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding invitation is anything but ordinary; video goes viral

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are all set to tie the knot in November. Fans are curious about each and every update on their wedding and reception. Amid this, a video of their beautiful wedding invite is going viral.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding invite goes viral

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding invite is a beautiful white box with pastel blue carvings drawn on it. The card box designer posted a video of it and opened the lid of the box, with a few details written on it along with the date. Take a look:

Anirudh, Kavya's parents extend wedding invite to Telangana CM

Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran, recently met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. They invited him to the couple's wedding reception.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office shared pictures and videos of the meeting on its official X handle. The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

The CMO also confirmed the reception date in another post. It stated, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding rumours

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya's wedding has been doing the rounds for months. In June, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, spoke about the reported wedding in an interview with KPTV.

Mahendra described Anirudh as "a very soft boy" before sharing what he knew about the wedding. “I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” he said.

Although Mahendra did not disclose the wedding date or venue, he had words of praise for Kavya. Without naming her initially, he described her as "not an ordinary girl" and appreciated the way she manages an IPL franchise. He also credited her with inheriting her father's business acumen.

Mahendra said Anirudh and Kavya make "a good pair". He also joked that the two could "indulge in musical business" together.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran. She is a prominent businesswoman and serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network. She also oversees the group's sports operations.

Kavya is associated with three cricket franchises: Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 league and Sunrisers Leeds in England's The Hundred competition.

Anirudh Ravichander's latest and upcoming projects

Anirudh is a well-known music composer, playback singer and music producer in the South Indian film industry. He shot to fame with the 2011 song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from Dhanush's film, which became a viral sensation and earned him widespread recognition.

The composer has several major projects in his lineup in 2026. These include Yash's Toxic, Nani's The Paradise and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

His upcoming work also includes Shah Rukh Khan's King, the tentatively titled KH x RK, featuring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Dharman and Kamal Haasan's Indian 3.

Anirudh also shares a family connection with superstar Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth, is Anirudh's aunt, making the veteran actor his uncle by marriage.

Also read:

How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth? Their family connection explained