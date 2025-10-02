'I love Muhammad' row: Internet suspended for 48 hours as Bareilly remains on high alert This comes in the wake of row over 'I Love Muhammad' posters and a procession called last week by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Bareilly:

Security has been stepped increased across four districts in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division on Thursday in preparation for Dussehra. Security personnel are patrolling the streets, drones are monitoring from the air, and the government has ordered a 48-hour suspension of internet services in Bareilly district ahead Friday paryers, officials said. This comes in the wake of row over 'I Love Muhammad' posters and procession called last week by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Internet services suspended

A notification from the home department stated that mobile internet, broadband, and SMS services will be suspended in Bareilly from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4. Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said the measure was taken to prevent misuse of social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp to spread rumours and incite communal tension, and to maintain peace and public order.

The suspension applies to all SMS services of mobile operators, mobile internet and data services, as well as broadband and wireless connections. The directive has been issued under section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Authorities informed the state DGP, district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, and all telecom operators including BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and other internet service providers. Bareilly DM Avneesh Singh appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to maintain peace.

High alert in UP districts

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts. Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are deployed across the streets. Security has been tightened at Ramleela grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan programmes, which attract large crowds.

“All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action,” Chaudhary said. Intelligence agencies are on alert, with teams deployed in the field.

Officials said armed police forces are stationed at sensitive locations to ensure disturbances like those in Bareilly do not spread to neighbouring districts.

How unrest began in Bareilly

The heightened security follows a confrontation on September 26 between police and around 2,000 people outside a mosque in Kotwali, Bareilly, after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was reported, triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster controversy led by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

As of Wednesday, 81 people have been arrested in connection with the September 26 violence.