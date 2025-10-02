'I Love Muhammad' row: High alert in Bareilly division, drones deployed in view of Dussehra Security has been beefed up in Bareilly and neighbouring districts ahead of Dussehra following the September 26 mosque row violence. Police and paramilitary forces are on high alert while 81 arrests have been made so far.

Security arrangements were intensified across four districts of Bareilly division on Thursday with police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed on the streets and drone surveillance carried out. The move comes in view of the Dussehra festivities, officials said. Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has declared a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts. Police forces have been directed to remain vigilant at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs and the Ravan Dahan programmes, which are expected to see huge crowds. "All district magistrate, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," Chaudhary warned.

Officials said that intelligence teams have also been put on alert to prevent any fresh flare-up. Armed police personnel are being positioned at sensitive locations. "We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts," a senior official added.

81 arrested in Bareilly violence so far

The Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested 81 people in connection with the September 26 violence in Bareilly. Internet services, which were suspended to control rumours and unrest, have now been restored, officials confirmed. On Wednesday, two persons allegedly involved in the violence were arrested after an encounter in the CB Ganj area. Both men sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment in police custody.

Crackdown on rioters continues

The crackdown against suspected rioters and their supporters has been continuing. On Tuesday, the district chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), Shamsad, was arrested along with one more suspect, Tajeem, after separate police encounters. IMC chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, some of his close associates and even a relative have also been taken into custody, officials said.

'I Love Muhammad' row

The unrest in Bareilly was triggered on September 26 when nearly 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The protest was linked to the cancellation of a demonstration over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan. The situation soon escalated into a confrontation with the police, resulting in stone-pelting and violent clashes. The violence prompted authorities to suspend internet services and impose a heavy police presence in the city.

