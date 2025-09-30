'I Love Muhammad' row: Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s close aide nabbed after accused held in encounter The administration on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive at an illegal electric vehicle charging station reportedly owned by a relative of Maulana Tauqeer Raza.

Bareilly:

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was at the center of the recent "I Love Mohammed" row that triggered unrest in Bareilly, has been arrested by the police. His arrest follows a series of communal tensions that led to protests in the city.

Bulldozer targets illegal charging station linked to Raza’s relative

The administration on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive at an illegal electric vehicle charging station reportedly owned by a relative of Maulana Tauqeer Raza. The structure was constructed on land belonging to the Bareilly Municipal Corporation. Officials from the municipal body and the Bareilly Development Authority conducted the operation.

To ensure that the situation remained under control, a large contingent of police personnel, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and other security forces were deployed in the area. Before the demolition, those with parked vehicles at the site were given time to remove them. Once the area was cleared, the gate and surrounding walls were razed. Police also used drones to monitor the area and prevent any untoward incident.

How did the unrest begin?

The unrest in Bareilly stemmed from the "I Love Muhammad" poster controversy that initially started in Kanpur and soon spread to other cities like Bareilly and Mau. On Friday, following prayers, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Islamia Maidan in Bareilly in response to a call by Maulana Tauqeer Raza. They carried banners and posters supporting the "I Love Muhammad" message and chanted slogans. Although Section 144 was already in place, prohibiting large gatherings, the crowd assembled near the mosque. Police attempted to disperse them, but the situation quickly escalated as the protesters launched what authorities described as a pre-planned attack.

Violence broke out near a small mosque adjacent to Islamia Maidan, close to the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat—an important shrine for followers of the Barelvi sect. Footage from the scene showed broken glass, scattered footwear, and stones littering the streets while police in riot gear used force to control the crowd.

The crowd fled from Islamia Maidan into nearby lanes, from where they began throwing stones. Protesters used their banners and posters as makeshift shields and weapons. Police responded with lathi charges and tear gas to regain control. During the clashes, shots were reportedly fired at the police, who retaliated in turn. So far, 30 rioters have been arrested, with around 50 others in custody. Deputy Inspector General Ajay Kumar stated that the arrested individuals are local residents who gathered after watching a video by Tauqeer Raza. Police are continuing to identify other rioters through CCTV footage.