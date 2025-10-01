'I Love Muhammad' row: Police arrest two men after encounter in Bareilly, recover two pistols 'I Love Muhammad' row: Both Idris and Iqbal were accused of firing at the police team on the day of the violence near the police station in Bareilly.

Bareilly:

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects – named Idris and Iqbal - during an encounter in Bareilly. The encounter broke out near CB Ganj in Bareilly. Police recovered two pistols from Idris and Iqbal.

Both were hit by bullets during encounter

During the encounter, both were hit by bullets in their legs. It should be noted that Idris and Iqbal were accused of firing at the police team on the day of the violence near the police station.

During the violence, Idris and Iqbal had snatched an anti-riot gun from the gunner of Bareilly's SP City. The gun has also been recovered by the police.

On September 26, some anti-social elements had planned a riot in the Islamia Inter College, Kotwali police station area in Bareilly city and attacked the police party with bricks, stones and acid bottles.

Both accused confess to the crime on Sept 26

On Wednesday at 7:30 am, acting on a tip-off, the CB Ganj Police team, while patrolling near the Bandia Canal Highway, Pudia, spotted two suspicious individuals on a motorcycle. When the police tried to stop them, the accused opened fire on the police. However, after the encounter, botht he accused were arrested by police.

During probe, both accused admitted that they had committed the crime on September 26, 2025, in Bareilly.

Know all criminal records of both accused:

Idrish alias Bora/Gora (50-years-old, resident of Shahjahanpur) has approximately 20 cases registered against him. These include:

Theft and robbery

Gangster Act, Arms Act (weapons-related cases)

Cases in police stations in several districts: Fatehgarh, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, etc.

Iqbal (48-years-old, resident of Shahjahanpur) has approximately 17 cases registered against him. These include: