From sprawling campus to bulldozer action, how Azam Khan's Jauhar University came under scrutiny

Rampur:

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has ordered the demolition of 38 buildings at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, alleging that they were constructed without approved building plans.

The action follows a fire safety audit conducted after the recent coaching centre fire in Lucknow, which prompted authorities across Uttar Pradesh to inspect educational institutions for compliance with safety norms.

Fire safety audit revealed alleged violations

According to officials, the Fire Department carried out an inspection of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as part of the statewide audit. During the inspection, the university was reportedly unable to produce approved building plans for 38 structures.

Officials said only two buildings had sanctioned maps, while the remaining 38 were allegedly constructed without obtaining approval. Since approved building plans are mandatory for obtaining fire safety clearance, the department flagged the issue and informed the Rampur Development Authority.

Bulldozer action to follow

Following the Fire Department's complaint, the Rampur Development Authority issued a notice to the university. In its written reply on July 6, the university reportedly argued that the land previously fell under the jurisdiction of a gram panchayat rather than the development authority.

The administration, however, maintained that although the area was under a gram panchayat before 2024, the university had obtained approval for only two buildings and not the remaining 38.

On July 15, the authority issued a demolition order directing the university to remove the alleged unauthorised structures within 15 days, failing which the administration may initiate legal action. The university has the option of challenging the order before a court and seeking a stay.

Fire officer cites safety concerns

Rampur Chief Fire Officer Vijay Kumar Singh said the audit revealed serious violations of fire safety norms, posing a potential risk to students and staff in the event of an emergency.

Speaking to India TV, Singh said some buildings lacked adequate fire safety measures, while fire extinguishers installed at certain locations were reportedly not in working condition.

He added that the department had sought approved building plans on July 7, but the university had not submitted the required documents. Another notice has been issued, giving the institution seven days to respond.

According to Singh, some fire licences had been issued in 2012 for a few buildings, but those approvals are no longer valid. He said failure to comply with fire safety norms could result in administrative action, including disconnection of electricity and water supply, as well as demolition proceedings.

Political row over demolition order

The demolition order has triggered a political controversy, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and members of Azam Khan's family criticising the administration's action.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP was targeting educational institutions, saying the ruling party viewed education through a communal lens.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan's wife visited the university campus and reportedly confronted police personnel deployed at the site as tensions over the proposed action continued.

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