Big blow to SP leader Azam Khan's Jauhar Trust as I-T Dept cancels tax exemption over 'non-genuine' activities

New Delhi:

In a major setback for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, the Income Tax Department has withdrawn the tax-exempt status of the Uttar Pradesh-based Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, alleging that its activities were "non-genuine" and not in line with the objectives for which it was granted charitable status. The decision was taken through a detailed 140-page order issued by the Income Tax Department's Lucknow office on June 23. The Trust, which operates the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University and a public school in Rampur district, is headed by Azam Khan as its principal trustee along with several family members and close associates.

Why did the Income Tax Department act?

According to the order, tax authorities found that the Trust's functioning was inconsistent with its declared charitable objectives. The department concluded that the institution had allegedly engaged in activities that violated the conditions under which tax exemptions had originally been granted.

The order stated that "it was clear that the various non-genuine activities being undertaken by the Trust are against the Trust's core objects...this undermines the integrity of the Trust and its tax-exempt status". Based on these findings, the Income Tax Department cancelled the registration granted to the Trust under Sections 12A, 12AA and 12AB of the Income Tax Act.

Tax benefits withdrawn for multiple assessment years

The cancellation applies retrospectively to Assessment Years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. The order further clarifies that the revocation will continue for all subsequent years as provided under the provisions of Section 12AB(4) of the Income Tax Act. Officials said the action effectively strips the Trust of the tax benefits that are generally available to charitable, educational and religious institutions registered under these provisions.

Investigation began after 2023 raids

The department's scrutiny intensified after its investigation wing conducted searches in September 2023 at premises linked to the Trust, Azam Khan and others. Following the investigation, authorities concluded that the Trust's activities were "non-genuine" and were not being conducted in accordance with the aims, objectives and conditions under which registration had been granted. The order noted that the assessee's activities were not aligned with the requirements of Sections 12A, 12AA and 12AB of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

What happens next?

With the cancellation of its charitable registration, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust will now be treated as an Association of Persons (AOP) under tax laws. Officials explained that the Trust's income will no longer enjoy tax-exempt status and will instead be taxed at applicable rates. The department may also raise tax demands, interest liabilities and penalties depending on the outcome of future assessments.

Know about Sections 12A, 12AA and 12AB

Sections 12A, 12AA and 12AB of the Income Tax Act govern tax exemptions granted to charitable trusts, non-governmental organisations, educational institutions and religious bodies. These entities are required to operate strictly according to their declared charitable objectives to continue receiving tax benefits. Any violation of these conditions can result in cancellation of registration and loss of exemption privileges, as seen in the present case.

ALSO READ: Azam Khan sentenced to 2 years in jail over controversial 2019 election speech