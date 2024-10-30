Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya creates two Guinness World Records on Diwali eve | Know details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak shows two Guinness World Records certificates during ‘Deepotsav 2024’ celebration.

Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya made history on Wednesday evening (October 30) at the eighth edition of Deepotsav celebrations by achieving two Guinness World Records. The two records were set in the holy city with over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) lit together and 1,121 'vedacharyas' (teachers of religious texts) performing aarti simultaneously.

The Ayodhya district administration, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, illuminated the Saryu River with over 25 lakh diya, marking the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded. Another record was made for the most people performing the 'diya' rotation simultaneously.

Two Guinness World Records

A total of 1,121 people participated in the Saryu Aarti simultaneously.

An impressive 2,512,585 lamps were lit.

Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records on Wednesday evening.

"With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!" Patel declared.

On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, "With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!"

CM Yogi receive certificates

UP Chief Minister Yogi received two certificates from Guinness World Records for the records set during the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak were also present.

As part of the grand Deepotsav celebration, thousands of diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. The festivities featured laser and light shows at Saryu Ghat, where the area was beautifully decorated with diyas and colorful lights. A sound and light show narrated the Ram Leela.

Additionally, a drone display took place at Saryu Ghat, accompanied by fireworks as part of the Deepotsav celebrations.

This year’s Deepotsav marked the first since the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lala at the Ayodhya temple and showcased 18 vibrant tableaux representing key moments from Lord Ram's life, created by the Information and Tourism Departments. The five-day festival commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, highlighting the city’s cultural and spiritual significance and drawing millions of devotees and tourists.

CM Yogi led the celebrations, pulling a chariot carrying artists portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, symbolising Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, was also present during the celebrations.

PM Modi congratulates people of Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Ayodhya for the grand and divine Deepotsav. In an X post, PM Modi said, "Amazing, incomparable and unimaginable! Many congratulations to the people of Ayodhya for the grand and divine Deepotsav! This Jyotiparva at the holy birthplace of Ram Lalla, illuminated by millions of diyas, is going to be emotional. This beam of light emanating from Ayodhya Dham will fill my family members across the country with new enthusiasm and new energy.

"I wish that Lord Shri Ram blesses all the countrymen with happiness, prosperity and a successful life. Jai Shri Ram!"

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Deepostav 2024: Over 25 lakh diyas lit together on Diwali eve along banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya | WATCH

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Deepotsav in Ayodhya: 'Moment of pride for all'