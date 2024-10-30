UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Deepotsav in Ayodhya: 'Moment of pride for all'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the first Deepotsav in Ayodhya after the Ram temple inauguration and called it a moment of pride for all. "This is a moment of pride for us all. This is the 8th Deepotsav that we are celebrating. When the first Deepotsav was celebrated eight years ago, everyone was saying 'Yogi ji please build (Ram) mandir'. At that time, I told everyone that Lord Ram will soon bless us all, and we are all thankful to PM Modi and his farsightedness. When the entire world was battling COVID-19 on August 5, 2020, the PM visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also launched the tourism app and released the book written by Ayodhya Mayor.

While addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said Ayodhya today is shining and is the beginning of Sanatan Dharma. "Today our Kashi is shining. The world is seeing the grand Kashi," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the work of the grand construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. "This is the double-engine government, we do whatever we say. There was no electricity before 2017 in Ayodhya. Those who had neglected Ram, those who had raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram, they were not only raising questions on the existence of Lord Ram, they were raising questions on the existence of Sanatan Dharma, they were raising questions on your existence, they were raising questions on your heritage," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said the diyas that people will light today are not just diyas, they are the faith of Sanatan Dharma.

"Eight years ago when we came to celebrate Deepotsav for the first time, there was enthusiasm in the crowd and only one voice was resonating and only one slogan was being raised that "Yogi ji ek kaam karo Mandir ka nirman karo". I had said at that time that keep faith, the diyas that you will light today are not just diyas, they are the faith of Sanatan Dharma. Lord Ram's blessings will definitely shower," he added.