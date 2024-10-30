Deepostav 2024: Over 25 lakh diyas lit together on Diwali eve along banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya

Deepostav 2024: Deepostav has begun in Ayodhya, where over 25 lakh earthen lamps are being lit simultaneously on Diwali eve in an effort to set a Guinness World Record.

Laser and light shows are also underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. With the Ghat lit up with diyas and colourful lights, Ram Leela is being narrated through a sound-light show.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the first Deepotsav in Ayodhya after the Ram temple inauguration and called it a moment of pride for all. "This is a moment of pride for us all. This is the 8th Deepotsav that we are celebrating. When the first Deepotsav was celebrated eight years ago, everyone was saying 'Yogi ji please build (Ram) mandir'. At that time, I told everyone that Lord Ram will soon bless us all, and we are all thankful to PM Modi and his farsightedness. When the entire world was battling COVID-19 on August 5, 2020, the PM visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple," Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi in the presence of Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also launched the tourism app and released the book written by Ayodhya Mayor.

While addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said Ayodhya today is shining and is the beginning of Sanatan Dharma. "Today our Kashi is shining. The world is seeing the grand Kashi," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said the diyas that people will light today are not just diyas, they are the faith of Sanatan Dharma. "Eight years ago when we came to celebrate Deepotsav for the first time, there was enthusiasm in the crowd and only one voice was resonating and only one slogan was being raised that "Yogi ji ek kaam karo Mandir ka nirman karo". I had said at that time that keep faith, the diyas that you will light today are not just diyas, they are the faith of Sanatan Dharma. Lord Ram's blessings will definitely shower," he added.