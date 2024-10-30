Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Good news for UP govt employees: Diwali public holiday declared till Nov 1, check details

The Yogi government gifts UP government employees with additional holidays for Diwali. Employees will enjoy an extended break with holidays on October 31 and November 1, allowing more time for family and celebrations.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2024 14:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an event.

Ahead of Diwali, the Yogi government has announced an additional holiday for state employees on November 1, complementing the October 31 holiday. This decision provides employees with a four-day break, as November 2 and 3 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Schools and government offices closed

With the added holiday, various government offices and secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on November 1. The Diwali celebrations this year begin on October 31, continuing through the evening of November 1, offering employees extended time to celebrate with family.

India Tv - Diwali holiday

Image Source : INDIA TVGood news for UP government employees

Similar holidays in Uttarakhand

Following Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government under CM Pushkar Dhami has also declared November 1 as a holiday, granting employees a four-day festive break.

