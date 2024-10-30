Good news for UP govt employees: Diwali public holiday declared till Nov 1, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an event.

Ahead of Diwali, the Yogi government has announced an additional holiday for state employees on November 1, complementing the October 31 holiday. This decision provides employees with a four-day break, as November 2 and 3 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Schools and government offices closed

With the added holiday, various government offices and secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on November 1. The Diwali celebrations this year begin on October 31, continuing through the evening of November 1, offering employees extended time to celebrate with family.

Similar holidays in Uttarakhand

Following Uttar Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government under CM Pushkar Dhami has also declared November 1 as a holiday, granting employees a four-day festive break.

