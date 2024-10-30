Ballia: 29 Bihar police personnel injured after bus falls into ditch | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A bus carrying Bihar police personnel falls into a ditch

At least 29 police personnel have been injured after a private bus fell into a roadside ditch in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The bus was carrying personnel of the Special Arms Police of Bihar.

According to police authorities, the fatal accident occurred on Tuesday midnight when the bus was en route Siwan, Bihar. The police personnel were going to Bihar for peace and order duty during the Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Ten of the injured soldiers have been admitted to the district hospital, while the remaining 19 are receiving treatment at the Community Health Center in Sonbarsa, Bairia. All injured personnel are reported to be in stable condition.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed the incident, stating on Wednesday, "A bus, carrying E Company of the 18th Battalion, lost control near the Chand Diyar petrol pump around 12:30 am and fell into a roadside ditch."

The Superintendent of Police visited the district hospital to check on the injured soldiers and spoke with the doctors.

(With PTI inputs)

