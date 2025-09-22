Crowdfunding scam: UP ATS arrests three from Maharashtra for misusing Gaza relief funds According to the ATS , intelligence inputs suggested that some individuals were emotionally influencing people across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, through Instagram and WhatsApp groups.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three people from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi for allegedly running a fraudulent crowdfunding campaign on social media in the name of helping Gaza war victims and then misappropriating a large portion of the funds, officials said.

According to the ATS, the accused, identified as Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufiyan, influenced individuals across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, through Instagram and WhatsApp groups.

"The arrested individuals were running a crowdfunding campaign on social media for the victims of the Gaza war. They posted videos claiming to collect funds for financial assistance. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused collected crores of rupees but diverted a large portion of the money for their own illegal activities instead of sending it to the war victims," the ATS said.

Accused used their UPI IDs and bank accounts

Investigators say that the accused used their UPI IDs and bank accounts to receive donations in the social media campaign to collect the funds. These individuals have siphoned off crores of rupees from several districts of Uttar Pradesh as part of their criminal and anti-national conspiracy.

The ATS registered a case after receiving information that some individuals were collecting funds through Instagram and WhatsApp groups, claiming to provide financial assistance to victims of the Gaza war, including children and women, for basic necessities such as food, drinking water, clothing, and medicines.

"Large amounts of money were being collected from across the country through personal contributions and crowdfunding under the pretext of helping Gaza victims," it said.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against the accused

Non-bailable warrants were issued against the accused. They were initially produced before a Mumbai court, after which the Uttar Pradesh Police obtained transit remand and brought them to Lucknow for further proceedings.

The ATS confirmed that the case has been registered under charges including criminal conspiracy, offences related to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, and cheating. Investigators are currently auditing bank and UPI transactions and working to identify other beneficiaries and possible wider networks linked to the racket.

The accused are in custody in Lucknow, with further legal action expected as the probe continues.

Also Read: NIA arrests banned PFI's Bihar unit president in 2022 terror conspiracy case

Also Read: Mumbai bomb threat case: Crime Branch arrests key accused from Noida, interrogation underway