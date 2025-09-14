NIA arrests banned PFI's Bihar unit president in 2022 terror conspiracy case Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi, a resident of the Hasanganj area in Katihar district of Bihar, was nabbed from Kishanganj, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the Bihar president of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the 2022 Phulwarisharif terror conspiracy case. Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi, a resident of the Hasanganj area in Katihar district of Bihar, was arrested on Saturday in Kishanganj.

According to the NIA, Alam is the 19th accused to be arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, which was initially registered by the local police against 26 persons.

What is the case?

The case involved PFI associates allegedly involved in unlawful and anti-national activities aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups. The case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony, and intended to disrupt public tranquility and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force.

According to the NIA, the PFI members had indulged in spreading fear among the people through the promotion of the PFI ideology, which seeks to establish the rule of Islam in India as envisaged in the outfit's seized vision document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation".

Mehboob Alam was found to be part of PFI conspiracy

The agency further said that Alam was found to be part of the PFI conspiracy as stated in the said document, seized from Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, Patna on July 11, 2022.

Along with co-accused persons, Alam was engaged in recruitment, training, meetings and anti-national activities of the PFI. He also raised funds and provided the same to the co-accused and PFI cadres, according to the NIA.