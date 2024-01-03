January 22 consecration ceremony: CM Yogi holds meeting, reviews security arrangements for special day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Models of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on display at a manufacturing unit

Days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officers and ministers and reviewed the preparations being made including the security arrangements. On January 22, PM Modi is going to consecrate the idol of the child form of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

In the meeting of CM Yogi with the officers, it was decided that every arrangement would be made for the devotees coming to Ayodhya. A digital tourist guide app for Ayodhya will be ready. Along with this, the buildings will be named after the characters of Ramayana. Helicopter service will be available from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

What preparations have been made in Ayodhya?

Strong security arrangements will be made in Ayodhya

Ayodhya's digital tourist guide app will be ready

Buildings will be named after characters of Ramayana

Restaurants and stores will be in the name of 'Mata Shabari'

The name of the night shelter will be 'Nishadraj Guhya Guest House'.

Bus facility from stations around Ayodhya

Helicopter service will be available from Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi.

Smart signage will be installed on the roads leading to Ayodhya

There will be additional manpower for cleaning Ayodhya

Image Source : PTI A man takes selfie at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on New Years eve What other preparations have been made?

On January 22, while Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the life of Ram Lalla inside the Ram temple, entire sky outside the temple will echo with the sound of shankh. For this, the members of Pune Keshav Shankhnad team have been invited by Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Temple Trust. At the time of Pran Pratistha, 111 members of Keshav Shankhnad's team will be present in Ayodhya. On the occasion of Ramlala's life dedication, the entire country will chant Jai Shri Ram in unison. For this, Akshat invitations are being given to every house. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself is roaming from street to street in Bhopal and giving invitations for the Pran Pratishtha program by giving Akshat.

Events being held at various places nationwide

On January 22, many people from all over the world are reaching Ayodhya for the consecration of Lord Ramlala. For those Ram devotees who are unable to reach Ayodhya, special puja will be organised in temples in their city. During this time there will be bhajan, bhandara and people will watch the Pran Pratishtha taking place in Ayodhya live. Along with this, a grand replica of Ram temple is being prepared at many places, where Ram devotees will be able to have darshan of their Ramlala. In Mumbai too, a tableau of Ram temple has been prepared outside the house of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which is exactly like the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.