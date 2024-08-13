Bijnor: Principal bars students wearing hijab at college, district authority begins probe | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Janta Inter College Mahua

A controversy erupted after a principal of a college in Bijnor barred female students wearing hijab from attending their classes on Monday. Students of Janta Inter College, Mahua of Thana Kotwali Dehat were asked to return home and come with their parents as they were in hijab.

After the prayer at the college, principal Shivendra Pal Singh sent the students wearing hijab home and asked them to come with their parents to school the next day. Someone captured the principal's action on his phone and published it on social media, which later went viral drawing mixed responses by internet users.

The principal said he would allow the girls to come to school after the removal of their hijab and wearing a dupatta. The top college official said the students should follow the dress code. If someone comes wearing a burqa or hijab, she will be sent back home.

DIOS begins probe into matter

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the district authorities took cognisance of the matter. A DIOS (District Inspector of Schools) Jai Karan Yadav visited the college and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

