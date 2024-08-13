Elon Musk hosts Donald Trump on X after technical glitches delay start

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Billionaire entrepreneur and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The interview between Donald Trump and Elon Musk finally kicked off on Monday evening after a significant delay caused by technical difficulties on X, Musk's social media platform. Musk attributed the delay to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, although this claim has not been confirmed. The conversation, which began 40 minutes late, saw over a million listeners tuning in.

Trump back on X after hiatus

This interview marked Trump's return to X for the first time in a year, where he posted a video reiterating his claims that the criminal prosecutions against him are politically motivated. Trump had been banned from the platform following the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack but was reinstated after Musk took ownership.

Musk endorses trump amidst ongoing controversies

Elon Musk, who previously supported Democratic President Joe Biden, has shifted his support to Trump, even starting a super PAC to back Trump's campaign. Despite past criticism of electric vehicles, Trump has changed his stance following Musk's endorsement. The interview provided Trump with an opportunity to reach a broader audience beyond his traditional base.

Mixed reactions and continuing controversies

While some users noted audio issues during the interview, others highlighted the political significance of the conversation. The event also saw advertisements supporting Trump, raising questions about whether there was a pro-Trump ad buy. Musk's involvement in various political controversies, including false claims about voter fraud, has only added to the polarized reactions surrounding the interview.

