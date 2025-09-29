Bareilly violence's second mastermind and Tauqeer Raza's close aide Nadeem arrested from Shahjahanpur On September 26, violence erupted in Bareilly after the Friday prayers in connection with the "I Love Muhammad" poster controversy. During clashes, police resorted to lathi charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, creating a stampede-like situation.

Bareilly:

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the second mastermind behind the Bareilly violence from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Nadeem, is a close aide of a local cleric and head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Police had been searching for Nadeem since the violence erupted. He was on the run since the clashes broke out.

According to the police, Nadeem created a WhatsApp group to mobilise the crowd and called people to gather for the protest. Furthermore, have recovered his phone, which is expected to contain several important clues.

Police said that after instigating the violence in Bareilly, Nadeem was planning to flee Uttar Pradesh. However, the police apprehended him before he could escape, in Shahjahanpur district. According to information gathered, Nadeem is considered the right-hand man of Tauqeer Raza, the mastermind behind the Bareilly riots. It was also revealed that Nadeem never disobeyed Tauqeer Raza's orders. Nadeem had been planning the violence in Bareilly for a week.

40, including Tauqeer Raza Khan, arrested

A total of 40 people, including local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, were arrested in connection with the recent violence during a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign. Raza was arrested a day after a violent protest in Bareilly, where a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, the founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it.

Ten cases have been filed against 180 named and 2,500 unidentified "rioters", including Raza, under various sections for inciting violence, vandalism, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments at various police stations across the city, including Kotwali, Premnagar, Baradari, Cantt, and Quila, officials said.

UP CM warns of strict response to mischief

Meanwhile, slamming the violence during the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that those trying to disrupt Hindu festivals and inciting violence and anarchy in the name of faith will not be spared.

He said the action in Bareilly to assert that the state government has sent a firm message that disrupting law and order will not be tolerated at any cost. "Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state," CM Yogi said, without taking any names.

"He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. The lesson we have taught will make the future generations think twice before rioting," he added.

At another event, Adityanath said, "Some are saying 'I Love Mohammad' and indulging in arson and vandalism. They know that this is Sharadiya Navratra, the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. If they spread chaos during the Sharadiya Navratra, work like 'Chundd' and 'Mundd' (demons mentioned in Hindu scriptures), then Goddess Bhagwati is not going to tolerate it.

Goddess Bhagwati crushes such 'Chundd' and 'Mundd'," he said.

"We will give respect and security to everyone, but if someone dares to play with the security, or attacks innocents, then such action will be taken that it will set a precedent," the Chief Minister said.

