'Chedhoge toh chodhenge nhi': CM Yogi's stern warning amid 'I Love Muhammad' row

Shravasti (UP) :

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to anyone planning to disrupt the law and order in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that his government remains committed to maintaining peace in the state. Adityanath's remarks come amid the recent violence in Bareilly amid 'I love Muhammad' row.

Speaking at an event in Shravasti, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said anarchy cannot be accepted and his government provides security to everyone, but if someone tries to attack innocent people, then such an action would be taken against them that it becomes an example for future generations.

'Chedhoge toh chodhenge nhi'

If anyone tries to spoil the atmosphere during festivals, the government will not accept it, Adityanath asserted. "I will say again that if someone dares to cause a disturbance by protesting on the streets... they will have to pay a heavy price for it," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

In his address, Adityanath said there are some people who dislike peace and welfare, adding that they become 'overheated' whenever a Hindu festival approaches. "Faith is a matter of conscience, not a subject of protest... If you vandalise in the name of faith, attack pedestrians in the name of faith... attack the police, then we won't let you go. Agar chedhoge, toh chodhenge nhi," ANI quoted him as saying.

Violence in Bareilly and 'I love Muhammad' row

Violence erupted in Bareilly following Friday prayers, with a group of people clashing with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area. According to reports, the crowd was unhappy over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan. Khan claimed the officials denied him permission for the demonstration.

Following the violence, Khan and seven others (Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan and Mohammad Sarfaraz) were arrested, and they have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The police have also detained 36 others and are questioning them in connection with the violence.