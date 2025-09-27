'I Love Muhammad' row: UP Police arrests cleric Tauqeer Raza after violent clash in Bareilly According to police sources, Raza released a video statement on Friday night challenging the official narrative of the clashes, claiming that he was prevented from addressing his followers and put under house arrest.

Bareilly:

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested Tauqeer Raza Khan, a local cleric and head of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, after his call for a protest in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign triggered violent clashes between demonstrators and police following Friday prayers in Bareilly. Authorities said that eight people, including Raza, have been taken into custody and sent to jail. Bareilly police have registered a total of 10 FIRs in connection with the violence, seven of which name Raza as an accused.

The arrest came a day after the tension in Bareilly, where a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it.

Raza has been sent to jail

According to the police, eight people, including Raza, have been sent to jail. A total of 39 people were taken into custody following the clash, which saw stone-pelting and vandalism. Further legal proceedings are underway against the remaining persons. Authorities have also recovered pistols, petrol bottles, and batons from the scene.

On violence in Bareilly, Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said, "10 FIRs have been registered so far... 8 accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, namely, Maulana Tauqueer Raza, Sarfaraz s/o Saleem, Manifuddun s/o Zarifuddin, Azeem Ahmed s/o Nasim Ahmed, Mohd Sharif s/o Mohd Ahmed, Mohd Amir s/o Mohd Jayed, Rihaan s/o Raju, Mohd Sarfaraz s/o Shameem."

22 police personnel were injured

Police said that during the incident, 22 police personnel were injured, and pistols with cartridges, petrol bottles, and batons were recovered from the scene. The SSP said. "22 policemen were injured in yesterday's violence. Some of them have doubtful firearm injuries. Their final medical tests are underway... It is definite that the protestors resorted to firing... There were 2500-3000 unknown people yesterday that we are trying to identify."

The police further said that the crowd had attempted to breach barricades and incite violence. Using CCTV footage, manual intelligence, and other investigative techniques, officials are identifying all those involved in the violence.

The protest was called seven days ago, and this process has been ongoing for the past seven days. The administration attempted to engage in dialogue with the protesters, but they refused to listen.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said that the involvement of outsiders in the violence has been confirmed. A person named Nadeem is also a suspect and is currently on the run. A search is ongoing. Nadeem was reportedly in constant contact with several individuals via phone calls and WhatsApp. The religious leader, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, has been sent to Bareilly jail," he said.

Tauqeer Raza's video statement

According to police sources, Raza released a video statement on Friday night challenging the official narrative of the clashes, claiming that he was prevented from addressing his followers and put under house arrest.

In the video, Raza could be seen congratulating the demonstrators injured in Friday’s clashes. "I compliment all those youths who took part in this programme. Those who were injured are also worthy of congratulations,” he said.

Raza also expressed regret over his "inability" to submit a memorandum to the president of India through District Magistrate Avinash Singh after the Friday prayers, flagging what he termed “continuous attacks on Muslims” and seeking legal intervention in the matter.

Claiming that his efforts were deliberately thwarted, Raza said, "I appeal to everyone to peacefully go to their homes. As has happened every time, I was placed under house arrest."

He also alleged that false information was circulated under his name. "A fake letterhead carrying my name was used, and a false statement was published," he claimed.

'I Love Muhammad' row

The controversy began on September 9, when Kanpur Police filed an FIR against 24 individuals for allegedly putting up boards with "I Love Muhammad" during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Several Hindu groups objected, describing the act as a "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation." The issue quickly spread to other districts in Uttar Pradesh and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, triggering protests and police action.

The controversy also drew national attention, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stating that expressing "I Love Muhammad" is not a criminal act.

Also Read: 'We built bulldozers for those who incite violence in the name of caste': CM Yogi amid 'I Love Muhammad' row

Also Read: 'I Love Muhammad' row: 5-day planning behind violent protest in Bareilly, govt likely to invoke NSA