Azam Khan released: Will SP leader defect to BSP after supporters accuse party of abandoning him? The latest relief for Khan came after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the Quality Bar land grab case. Earlier, he was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case involving a road blockade and damage to public property.

Lucknow:

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released today from Sitapur Jail after 23 months of imprisonment. This came after the former Rampur MP was granted bail in several cases filed against him over the years.

On September 10, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Azam Khan in a case involving the alleged forced eviction of residents from Rampur’s Dungarpur colony.

A large number of people thronged Sitapur to see Khan. However, the police did not allow them to wait outside the prison.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were enforced in Sitapur ahead of Khan’s release to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

SP leader to join BSP?

Speculations are rife that Azam Khan is likely to join Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP’s lone MLA from the Rasra constituency in Ballia, Uma Shankar Singh, on Sunday said Azam Khan would be welcomed in the party and his entry would further strengthen the organisation.

The media tried to question Khan upon his release over the speculations but police prevented them from doing so.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav on speculations of Khan joining BSP

Reacting over the speculations, former UP Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said Azam Khan has played a major role in fighting against the BJP alongside party workers. He said the cases against Khan were fake and the SP will withdraw them upon forming the government in the state.

"Azam Khan and Samajwadis have played a major role in countering the BJP for a long time now...We hope that in the time to come, all his cases will be finished. The manner in which the CM withdrew cases against him and the Deputy CM as well as BJP leaders, after SP forms Government, all false cases against Azam Khan will be withdrawn," he said.

Shivpal Yadav refutes reports

Reacting over the development, SP leader Shivpal Yadav said the reports on Azam Khan switching sides was fake, adding that the party had been extending him all help. He also said all cases against Khan were fake.

"The government framed him in false cases. But the court granted him relief. So, we welcome the decision of the court," Shivpal said.

On speculation of him joining BSP, he said, "All of these are false reports. SP is extending him all help."

Azam Khan reacts on speculation

The SP leader refused to comment over the speculations. He said that he would first receive treatment and then decide his next move.

"I can't say anything on this...I will get treatment, work on my health and then think what is to be done," he said.

What could be Azam’s next move?

Recent developments suggest that all is not well between Azam Khan and the Samajwadi Party. Khan has not categorically denied the speculations, as he mentioned that he would consider his next political move after focusing on his health. Furthermore, there had been expectations that Akhilesh Yadav might visit Sitapur to meet Azam Khan upon his release. However, not only did Akhilesh decide against going, but no prominent leaders from the Samajwadi Party were seen accompanying Khan either.

Earlier, after meeting Azam in jail, his wife Tanjin expressed that she had no expectations from the Samajwadi Party. Azam’s supporters have also accused the party of turning its back on him.