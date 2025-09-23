Azam Khan's release from Sitapur jail delayed due to this reason, likely to be freed by afternoon today Azam Khan's release from Sitapur Jail was delayed due to an unpaid fine in a Rampur case. After depositing the bond, he is expected to be freed on Tuesday afternoon. Supporters speculate that he may join BSP amid dissatisfaction with the Samajwadi Party leadership.

Lucknow:

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was scheduled to be released from Sitapur Jail at 9 am on Tuesday, but his release has been delayed again. Jail sources revealed that although he secured bail, his release was held up due to non-payment of a fine. Officials now say that after depositing the bond in court, he could be released between 12 pm and 2 pm on Tuesday. Azam Khan's son, Adeeb Azam Khan, and a large crowd of supporters had already arrived outside the jail to receive him. However, police and administration did not allow them to remain at the premises.

What is the legal hurdle in his release?

As per the details, a new complication emerged during the paperwork for Azam Khan's release. He had not paid a fine in a case pending in Rampur which led to the temporary hold on his release. Sources said that in one case, Khan was fined 3,000 and 5,000 rupees under two sections, which remained unpaid. "Once the Rampur court opens at 10 am, the fine will be paid. A fax will then be sent to Sitapur Jail after which his release will proceed. If everything goes smoothly, he may be released between 12 pm and 2 pm," as per officials.

Vehicle details provided to police

Police have been given the vehicle numbers that will be present outside the jail. Azam Khan is set to be released after 23 months in jail. As per sources, release orders for the 72 cases registered against him have already been received by Sitapur Jail. Meanwhile, Azam Khan's supporters have expressed anger at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for not giving this matter sufficient attention. They feel that no statement from him has helped provide relief to Azam Khan during his long incarceration.

Azam Khan's political influence in UP

It is to be noted here that there was a time when Azam Khan was among the most powerful leaders of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. During Mulayam Singh Yadav's government, he held significant influence and his word carried weight. However, the rise of the BJP in the state changed the political scenario which led to multiple cases being filed against him and ultimately resulting in his imprisonment.

Long time in jail

Despite repeated efforts, Azam Khan could not secure release for a long time. The number of cases against him continued to rise and his days in jail accumulated. While the path for his release is now clear, experts believe his life outside jail will not be as easy as before. There are speculations that Khan may join the Bahujan Samaj Party after being unhappy with the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's lack of support. Sources suggest that BSP chief Mayawati will be holding a major conference in Lucknow on October 9, and Azam Khan could join BSP on the same day. However, no official announcement has been made yet in this regard.

(Input from Mohit Mishra)

