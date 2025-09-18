Azam Khan granted bail by Allahabad HC in Quality Bar land grab case, set to walk out of jail The Allahabad High Court had reserved its judgment in this matter on August 21 after the hearing. Now, the single bench of Justice Sameer Jain has delivered the verdict in Khan’s favour.

Senior Samajwadi Party(SP) leader Azam Khan has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Quality Bar land grab case. This decision clears the way for the SP leader's release from jail.

An FIR had been registered against Azam Khan and others at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur in connection with the matter. Following this, Khan had approached the High Court seeking bail.

The Allahabad High Court had reserved its judgment in this matter on August 21 after the hearing. Now, the single bench of Justice Sameer Jain has delivered the verdict in Khan’s favour.

Azam Khan was not named in the FIR. Later, the case was reinvestigated after five years and the SP leader was made an accused in this case.

Azam Khan acquitted in 2008 public property damage case

Earlier on Tuesday, Azam Khan was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case involving a road blockade and damage to public property.

"We produced seven witnesses in favour of Azam Khan while prosecutor Mohan Lal Vishnoi produced only one, which led to victory for Azam Khan," PTI quoted Khan's defence counsel Shahnawaz Sibtain Naqvi as saying.

The incident took place in 2008, when Khan reportedly caused a disturbance near the Chhajlet police station after police removed a hooter from his vehicle. He, along with his supporters, allegedly blocked the road and caused a traffic jam.

SP leader granted bail in Rampur 'forced eviction' case

The Allahabad High Court was on September 10 granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case involving the alleged forced eviction of residents from Rampur’s Dungarpur colony. Khan’s bail was approved by Justice Sameer Jain after the senior SP leader moved the high court, challenging his conviction and 10-year jail sentence handed down by an MP/MLA court in Rampur.

Cases against Azam Khan

As many as 16 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan over the years, covering a wide range of criminal charges.

The most recent case against Khan was registered under Sections 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) IPC, and 25 of the Arms Act at Vasant Vihar Police Station.

The year 2014 witnessed the highest number of cases, with 10 FIRs registered against Khan.

The most serious charges against Khan included Section 120B IPC (Criminal Conspiracy), Sections 392/397 IPC (Robbery and Robbery with Attempt to Cause Death or Grievous Hurt), Sections 457/427 IPC (House Trespass and Mischief Causing Damage) and Provisions of the Arms Act.

