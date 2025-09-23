Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction after Azam Khan's release from jail: 'Hope no false cases will be filed' Azam Khan released from jail: Akhilesh Yadav says, “I would like to thank the Court for this. We, the Samajwadis, believed that the Court would do justice.”

Lucknow:

Minutes after Samajwadi Party (SP) Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadis believed that the court would do justice and the party hopes that in the time to come, no false cases will be filed and no injustice will be done by the BJP.

Matter of joy for the Samajwadis: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav said, "...SP leader Azam Khan has been released from jail. I would like to thank the Court for this. We, the Samajwadis, believed that the Court would do justice. We hope that in the time to come, no false cases will be filed and no injustice will be done by the BJP; an officer was given extension after extension. This is a matter of joy for the Samajwadis that he has been released."

Shivpal Yadav says Azam Khan was framed in false cases

In the meantime, party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged that his colleague and former Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan was "framed" in false cases. "Azam Khan was framed by the government in false cases. However, the court has granted him bail and has provided relief to him in cases. I welcome this decision. I welcome the Supreme Court and the High Court. Many false cases were filed against him. The Samajwadi Party stands beside him," Yadav said.

Azam Khan released from Sitapur jail

Earlier in the day, dormer Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he was lodged for nearly 23 months. He was jailed in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case.

When asked whether Khan would join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Yadav dismissed the claims, saying, "These are all lies. Samajwadi Party is with him completely."

Azam Khan recently secured bail from the Allahabad High Court in connection with a land encroachment case.

Speaking to ANI, Azam Khan's advocate, Mohammad Khalid, stated that with this bail, there are no pending cases keeping him in jail, suggesting he's likely to be released soon.

"So, there's no pending case that would keep him in jail. As of today, bail has been granted in all the cases. This process may take two to three days. As of now, there are no other pending cases...," said Khalid.

