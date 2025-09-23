Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party leader, walks out of jail after 23 months Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail on Tuesday.

Sitapur:

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail on Tuesday. He walked out of the jail after nearly 23 months. Although his release was initially scheduled for 9 am on Tuesday, a legal hurdle delayed the process. Jail sources revealed that despite being granted bail, his release was stopped this morning as he had not paid a fine imposed by the court. Azam Khan's son, Adeeb Azam Khan, along with a large crowd of supporters, had reached the jail gates at 9 am to receive him. But the police officials did not allow them to wait outside the prison. However, Khan has now been freed.

This is breaking news. More details to be added.