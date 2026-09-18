Two passengers fight aboard London-Bangladesh flight as passengers scream in panic, video surfaces

A routine journey from London to Bangladesh took an unexpected turn when two male passengers got into a physical fight aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. An argument between the men reportedly escalated into a scuffle, frightening nearby passengers, including children and elderly travellers.

The incident was captured on video, which has since been shared by multiple accounts on X. The footage shows the two men involved in the confrontation, while several passengers can be seen attempting to intervene and separate them. Cabin crew members and other passengers also stepped in as the fight unfolded inside the aircraft.

Passengers step in to stop the fight

The video shows a number of people getting involved as the confrontation continued, with passengers attempting to pull the two men apart. Cabin crew members were also seen intervening during the altercation.

The incident appears to have caused considerable commotion inside the cabin, as people nearby tried to deal with the situation while the flight was still in progress. The exact reason behind the argument and what led to the physical confrontation is not clear from the video.

The footage has since spread across X, where users have been sharing their reactions to the unusual scenes aboard the flight. Some viewers expressed disbelief that a disagreement between passengers turned physical, while others focused on the potential distress caused to people sitting nearby.

Video sparks reactions online

The video has drawn strong reactions on X, with viewers expressing disbelief over the confrontation and questioning how an argument between two passengers escalated into a physical fight inside the aircraft. "This is the last place where anyone should be getting into a physical fight. There are so many passengers around," one user wrote. Another said, "Imagine travelling with your children and suddenly seeing two passengers fighting in the cabin."

The incident also prompted questions about what may have led to the argument. "Whatever the argument was about, it clearly escalated very quickly," a user wrote, while another asked, "How does an argument between two people turn into this on a flight?" "People really need to learn how to control their temper, especially when travelling," another social media user said. One more reaction read, "Watching this is stressful enough. Imagine actually being seated next to them."

The video continues to circulate across X, with users discussing the confrontation and the efforts made by passengers and cabin crew to separate the two men.

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