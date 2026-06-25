'Indian tourism is getting too expensive': Traveller's Rishikesh vs Sri Lanka comparison sparks debate

New Delhi:

Holiday planning usually revolves around one important factor: how to have the best experience while staying within budget. In one case, a person planning a trip to Rishikesh ended up comparing the cost of travelling there with the cost of travelling to Sri Lanka, sparking a heated discussion online.

The debate began when content creator Paritsh Sharrma posted on X about a friend who decided not to travel to Rishikesh and instead booked a trip to Sri Lanka due to the high cost of hotels. The post has since gone viral, with many people weighing in on the rising cost of domestic travel.

Hotel prices changed the plan

According to the viral post, the traveller initially planned a weekend getaway to Rishikesh and started looking for hotels and flights.

However, the prices came as a surprise. Sharrma claimed that decent hotels in Rishikesh were charging anywhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000 per night, while one-way flights from Mumbai to Delhi were priced around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000, excluding the onward journey to Rishikesh.

Why Sri Lanka became the alternative

Faced with those costs, the traveller reportedly began exploring other destinations. According to Sharrma, the same budget was enough to book a trip to Sri Lanka, including stays at sea-facing five-star hotels priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per night.

He also claimed that the destination offered better value for money, cleaner surroundings and a more tourist-friendly experience.

Social media is divided

The post quickly became the centre of discussion online. Many people felt that hotel rates at popular Indian tourist destinations have become expensive, especially during weekends and holiday seasons. Several users said they had faced similar issues while planning domestic trips.

Others, however, argued that the comparison was unfair because hotel prices depend on the season, location and type of accommodation. Many pointed out that affordable options are still available in Rishikesh for travellers willing to explore them.

Increasing discourse on travel expenses

The viral post has once again brought attention to a recurring debate among Indian travellers: is travelling abroad sometimes becoming cheaper than travelling within India?

While there is no single answer, many believe that increasing demand, limited accommodation during peak periods and higher airfares have pushed up the cost of visiting several popular domestic destinations.

More than a destination debate

Whether one agrees with the comparison or not, the post has encouraged travellers to compare destinations more carefully before making bookings.

For many, the decision is no longer just about choosing between a domestic and an international holiday. It is increasingly about finding the destination that offers the best overall value for the money spent.

Also read: 'Rs 500 tu lana, Rs 500 mai': Budget food plan between friends has internet in splits