'Rs 500 tu lana, Rs 500 mai': Budget food plan between friends has internet in splits

New Delhi:

A casual conversation between friends has become the latest source of amusement on social media. The viral meme features one friend planning an entire food outing for both of them within a budget of Rs 1,000.

What makes the exchange so relatable is how seriously the friend approaches the budgeting exercise. Instead of casually deciding where to eat, they create what many users are calling a "master plan" for getting the most out of every rupee.

The Rs 1,000 food plan

The chat begins with one friend inviting the other out for food. "Kal kuch khane chale," the message reads. The friend immediately begins analysing the costs after receiving a positive response.

As per the calculation:

Rs 100 for momos

Rs 100 for golgappas

Rs 200 for pizza

Rs 150 for chhole bhature

Rs 150 to pack some food as a backup

However, even after accounting for all the food, the calculations do not stop there.

Petrol cannot be ignored

Next comes the transportation cost. "Bache 300 usme se 200 ka petrol," the friend writes, allocating part of the budget for fuel. Perhaps the last part of the conversation is the funniest of all. "Aur 50 tu wapas le ana 50 mai."

Concluding the budgeting plan for the outing, the friend confidently writes: "Deal done."

Social media can't get enough

The screenshot soon began circulating widely on social media, quickly becoming popular. Many people laughed at the friend's budgeting skills, while others felt the entire conversation was typical of how friends plan outings. Several users were particularly amused by the fact that the budgeting included everything from street food and pizza to petrol expenses and even leftover cash.

The reactions were just as funny

The comment section added another layer of humour to the viral post. One user joked, "She's totally a girl, boys don't even know what to order for food."

Another simply replied, "Exactly." Others focused on the budget itself. One person suggested that Rs 50 was enough for fast food, while another wanted to know where such affordable food could still be found.

Why people felt connected to the post

One reason for the post's popularity is that it resonated with people's own experiences. Almost everyone has a friend in their circle who likes to calculate every expense during a trip, outing or meal.

Some may call it over-planning, while others see it as a smart way to spend less and enjoy more.

At its core, the viral post is not just about food but also about friendship. The detailed planning, negotiation and eventual handshake emoji reflect the kind of conversations people have with their friends every day.

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