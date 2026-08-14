American woman praises India's healthcare after mother's surgery costs 90% less than the US

New Delhi:

A US woman has shared her experience of travelling to India for her mother's surgery, saying the treatment cost a fraction of what she had been quoted in the US. Amelia, who uses the X handle @amelia_tweetz, said her family had initially been looking at options in South Korea before a doctor friend recommended India.

According to Amelia, the surgery and hospital stay in India cost around $4,500 at a top hospital, compared with US options that were around $45,000. She praised the quality of care she received and said India could have a much bigger opportunity in medical tourism if it improves the travel and logistical experience for international patients.

US woman shares India medical treatment experience

In her X post, Amelia explained that her mother needed surgery and that the family was initially facing medical costs of around $45,000 in the US. They then considered South Korea before a doctor friend suggested India.

The family eventually travelled to India, where they paid approximately $4,500 at a top hospital, including the cost of the stay.

Reflecting on the experience, Amelia said, "The quality of care was honestly amazing." She also suggested that India could further strengthen its position as a medical tourism destination by making the experience smoother for people travelling from abroad.

"If India can fix the travel, logistics, and safety side of medical tourism, the opportunity is massive," she wrote.

Indians react to Amelia's post

The post drew a range of responses from Indian users, with several people highlighting the cost and availability of healthcare in major Indian cities.

One user said healthcare in India's major cities is excellent and medicines are affordable. They also pointed to the availability of doctors, contrasting it with their experience of healthcare systems in Europe and the US, where patients may have to wait weeks or months to see a doctor or undergo surgery. "Medical tourism is thriving in India too," the user added.

Another commenter took aim at the US pharmaceutical industry, writing, "American pharma is looting people. US should learn from India."

The discussion also moved towards US-India relations and travel. One user asked Amelia to tell US President Donald Trump to reciprocate by making it easier for Indians to obtain US visas for study, work and other purposes.

Another commenter argued that the US healthcare system is extremely expensive and said capitalism had extended into healthcare. The user added that in India, people who can afford it can access top private hospitals at prices they consider significantly lower than those in the West.

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